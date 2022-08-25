 Downtown ABQ cafe sports buds, beans - and finally, beer - Albuquerque Journal

Downtown ABQ cafe sports buds, beans – and finally, beer

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

From left, Buds & Beans owner Jonathan Joiner and General Manager Lisa Taj McCellon. The pair are debuting a new drink menu on Friday after receiving their liquor license. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

When Jonathan Joiner opened his business, Buds & Beans Cafe, in March, he planned to serve beer.

Joiner “isn’t a bar kind of person,” but he wanted to offer a different type of place for Albuquerque residents to drink, eat, and relax.

“I thought of maybe creating a space where, you know, you can have someone (drinking) coffee, someone wine, someone CBD mocktails – just kind of something for everybody,” Joiner said.

However, delays in getting a liquor license has limited Buds & Beans to serving just brews – coffee brews, that is.

But, as of Friday, Buds & Beans will be debuting a new menu that includes wine, beer, mimosas and specialty CBD mocktails. The cafe, located at 119 Gold SW, will also be debuting new hours; for the past five months, Buds & Beans has closed at 4 p.m. But on Friday, the restaurant will be open until 8 p.m., with a happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Three of the beers are sourced locally from Marble Brewery.

General Manager Lisa Taj McCellon said that they just got the hard copy of their liquor license on Tuesday.

“It’s just kind of a release that we finally got it,” Joiner said. “It’s like new doors opening out. See what the journey brings us.”

Buds & Beans Cafe barista Sabrina Zamora makes a cold honey lavender latte. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Joiner decided to move to Albuquerque when the military veteran was driving cross-country from Florida to California. He stayed in the city for just one night. But it was enough to get Joiner hooked.

“I fell in love with Albuquerque,” Joiner said. “And when I came Downtown, there was that kind of sense something was different than other downtowns.”

The “buds” in the name is short for “buddies”, a reflection of the sense of community that McCellon and Joiner want to create in the restaurant. The walls are lined with the work of local artists, and Joiner has let artists and makers set up booths free of charge in the restaurant. They frequently do community events, including a silent disco – aside from paying the DJ, all profits go to charity. The restaurant even includes a “take a plant, leave a plant” wall, where guests can drop off plant cuttings to propagate in a new home.

The business was recently awarded $35,000 from the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency.

A LGBTQ+ owned and operated business, inclusivity is foundational to Buds & Beans. The menu redesign will include more vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options to increase options for customers with dietary restrictions. Joiner and McCellon included mocktails so guests would be able to order nonalcoholic beverages alongside beer and wine.

“It’s important that there’s a few high schools in the area that can come in here and sit and study and feel safe. UNM students can come in here and study and feel safe, regardless of, you know, who they are, who they love, what they look like. That’s a huge part of what we do,” McCellon said.

 

