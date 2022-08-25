 NM awards $800,000 to youth outdoor programs - Albuquerque Journal

NM awards $800,000 to youth outdoor programs

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque teenagers participate in The Semilla Project’s summer outdoor program in July. The organization that offers free outdoor experiences is one of nearly 50 to receive Outdoor Equity Grants from the New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Division this year. (Courtesy of The Semilla Project)

New Mexico is home to winding rivers, towering mesas and mountains and wide open spaces.

But many young people have yet to experience the state’s great outdoors.

The New Mexico Outdoor Equity Fund aims to change that.

This week, the state Outdoor Recreation Division announced nearly 50 grants from the fund totaling nearly $800,000.

The money will fund outdoor access programs for low-income and underserved youth.

Diné Introspective Inc. in Shiprock received $20,000 from the fund.

Kyle Jim, executive director and co-founder, said the grant will pay for Indigenous youth rafting trips along the San Juan River.

“It’s a chance to build relationships with their peers and just step outside their comfort zone knowing that there is a world beyond us,” Jim said. “I hope they get to understand themselves a little better as they experience the landscape in its entirety.”

The group works with local tour guides and Navajo elders to teach about the river and visit cultural sites.

Jim said the lessons will carry on important oral traditions of Diné history and language.

“That’s part of our cultural identity, is to be land stewards,” Jim said.

The Outdoor Equity Fund has distributed $2 million to 130 groups since it became law in 2019.

ORD Director Axie Navas said the grants will benefit “truly incredible programs.”

“Other states, and the country as a whole, are paying attention to the grassroots outdoor equity work happening in New Mexico,” Navas said. “We are leading the way.”

The Semilla Project received a $20,000 grant for a program of free outdoor experiences for children and young adults of color.

The program pairs activities with a focus on climate change and racial justice activism, said Josue de Luna Navarro, the project’s outdoor director.

“It makes a huge difference when the leaders who introduce these youth to the outdoors are people who look like them and talk like them,” he said.

Rock climbing, snowshoeing and backpacking can be expensive barriers for low-income youth.

The Semilla Project’s free equipment and training remove that hurdle.

“When we go to the bosque or the Sandia Mountains, we always hear from them that they’re amazed that this exists in such close proximity to where they live,” de Luna Navarro said. “It really empowers them to have a connection with the land and step up in leadership positions.”

Other outdoor equity projects funded include trips and equipment for children with disabilities, land and water education and summer camps.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM awards $800,000 to youth outdoor programs

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM awards $800,000 to youth outdoor programs
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is home to winding ... New Mexico is home to winding rivers, towering mesas and mountains and wide open spaces. But many young people have yet to experience the ...
2
Downtown ABQ cafe sports buds, beans - and finally, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Buds & Beans debuting boozy menu ... Buds & Beans debuting boozy menu on Friday after obtaining liquor license
3
Newest stop at the mall? BCSO
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is replacing the Albuquerque Police Department as tenants of the Coronado Shopping Center's mini substation.
4
Open government foundation honors advocates of transparency
ABQnews Seeker
A citizen advocating for city meetings ... A citizen advocating for city meetings to be streamed and archived, a school counselor who changed the way the state's largest school district handles ...
5
Silver City distillery awarded $200K from state
ABQnews Seeker
The money will aid in more ... The money will aid in more hiring, updates to new facility
6
Grants available for rural volunteer fire departments
ABQnews Seeker
Rural fire departments in small communities ... Rural fire departments in small communities can now apply for the New Mexico Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program. The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources ...
7
Pedestrian struck, critically injured in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in critical condition ... A person is in critical condition after being hit by a driver Thursday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...
8
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one day after returning from a political trip to Colorado. The Democratic ...
9
Foothills nature walk allows locals to explore, learn about ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque is rich in natural beauty ... Albuquerque is rich in natural beauty and geological history. The Foothills Wild: Guided Nature Walk aims to allow locals to revisit, or even discover ...