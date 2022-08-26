 Man fatally shot in NE ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Man fatally shot in NE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man is dead after being shot Thursday evening at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 5 p.m. to a shooting at the Sun Pointe Park apartments near Montgomery and Carlisle NE.

He said police found a man who had been shot and was “clinging to life.” DeAguero said the man was taken to a hospital.

“The male expired from his injury at the hospital,” he said. “Homicide detectives will be taking over the investigation.”

