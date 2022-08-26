 La Cueva's Jacobsen says he has received New Mexico State offer - Albuquerque Journal

La Cueva’s Jacobsen says he has received New Mexico State offer

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program has extended a scholarship offer to La Cueva big man Daniel Jacobsen.

Daniel Jacobsen

The 7-foot Jacobsen, who will be a junior next season, announced the news on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

Jacobsen averaged 6.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and almost one blocked shot per game last season for the Bears.

NMSU is his first offer to any school, he said.

 

