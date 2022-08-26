La Cueva’s Jacobsen says he has received New Mexico State offer

New Mexico State’s men’s basketball program has extended a scholarship offer to La Cueva big man Daniel Jacobsen.
The 7-foot Jacobsen, who will be a junior next season, announced the news on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
Jacobsen averaged 6.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and almost one blocked shot per game last season for the Bears.
NMSU is his first offer to any school, he said.
Very grateful to announce that I have received a D1 offer from New Mexico State University. @NMStateMBB Thank you to @CoachGreGHeiar and @CoachBMerritt pic.twitter.com/RGGb3fyOLp
— Daniel Jacobsen (@d_jacobsen23) August 25, 2022