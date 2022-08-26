Prep cross country begins in earnest Saturday at Cleveland High

The first major high school cross country meet of the 2022 season is Saturday morning at Cleveland High School.

An outstanding selection of teams will compete at 8 a.m. (boys) and 8:30 a.m. (girls).

The field includes last year’s Class 5A state champion in both boys and girls (Volcano Vista), plus last year’s 4A double state champion in Los Alamos. Plus the Storm, Rio Rancho, Albuquerque Academy and Eldorado, among many others.

Two of the state’s elite boys runners, Sandia’s Steven West and Hope Christian’s Rendon Kuykendall, who each won individual state titles in 2021, both are entered, as well.