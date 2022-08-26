Israeli team members Jaloba, Sher spark Lobo volleyball

At this point in her volleyball career, Avital Jaloba knows what she wants.

She’s gone from being the youngest member of the Israeli Women’s National Team to being a 25-year-old elder stateswoman for the University of New Mexico volleyball team. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker’s super senior season – the extra season allowed athletes who were in school during the pandemic – begins Friday when the Lobos host Cal State Fullerton at the Pit, and Jaloba has high expectations.

“I think we have what it takes to do something great this season,” she said. “We’re excited and very focused.”

Experience is a key part of UNM’s 2022 equation. The Lobos have eight returnees with starting experience from last season’s 20-11 campaign, including All-Mountain West outside hitters Kaitlynn Biassou and Uxue Guereca.

Jaloba helped see to it that UNM added another key piece – setter Anilee Sher, with whom she has a lot in common.

A graduate student with four outstanding seasons at New Jersey’s Rider University under her belt, Sher was born in Israel, played alongside Jaloba on her native country’s national team in 2021 and is planning to play professionally in 2023. But first, Sher wants to finish her collegiate career on high note.

“New Mexico is a rising program in a much bigger conference, and I felt like I could grow here,” said Sher, who grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York after her family moved there when she was 2 years old. “The coaching staff is so good and I really like the team, but Avi was a huge factor in my decision to come here.”

The upbeat Jaloba was in a position to serve as a mentor and welcoming committee to Sher once before. Jaloba began training with the Israeli Women’s National Team as a 16-year-old in 2013, playing with teammates twice her age and having to earn acceptance.

She went on to serve a required two-year stint in the Israeli Defense Forces and worked in volleyball training sessions while serving in her country’s Air Force. Jaloba said she learned a lot from the experience.

“I learned how to shoot a gun,” she said with a grin, “so that was different. I didn’t like it so much. Guns are so heavy.

“I also learned to appreciate life more just being around different people who love their country. Discipline is a big part of it, but being an athlete, I was ready for that.”

After completing her military service, Jaloba opted to play collegiate volleyball in the United States. She spent two seasons at Arizona State, appearing in 25 matches as a sophomore, but decided to enter the transfer portal and seek a better fit after the 2019 season.

New Mexico was not it, initially at least.

“The first time I called Avi, she told me no,” Lobos coach Jon Newman-Gonchar said. “It wasn’t, ‘I’ll think about it,’ just no. I really wanted her so I told her I was going to call her every day for a month straight until she said yes.”

Jaloba relented and arrived in Albuquerque only to have the 2020 season canceled and later played on an abbreviated basis in the spring due to COVID-19. She played in just six matches because of injury, but became a key performer for the Lobos last season. Returning for one more season, she said, was never in doubt.

“As soon I heard about an extra year because of the pandemic, I was like, ‘I want to be part of it. Sign me up!'” she said.

Jaloba was equally emphatic when Newman-Gonchar approached her about potentially adding Sher to UNM’s roster. The two had gotten acquainted in 2021, when Sher opted to make the most of her dual citizenship and play for the Israeli WNT.

“Playing for country was a very different environment than I was used to,” Sher said. “It’s intense and there’s not a lot of coddling, which is fine, but Avi was the first one to come up to me and kind of make me welcome. She’s so funny but she’s got this caretaker side, too. We clicked right away.”

With his team in the market for an experienced setter, Newman-Gonchar was impressed by Sher’s credentials and background. Her father, Oren Sher, played for the Israeli National Team and won an NCAA championship at UCLA in 1989. Newman-Gonchar asked Jaloba about recruiting Sher.

“I said yes immediately,” Jaloba said. “I liked her as a player and as a person. I called her and started sharing my experiences here. I’m glad she decided to come.”

Sher had never set foot in New Mexico prior to July.

“I’m used to the fast pace of the East Coast,” she said, “where everything is high-stress. Things are a little more relaxed here and people are nice. I like it.”

The relaxed atmosphere does not carry over to the court, where both Sher and Jaloba are high-energy performers. Newman-Gonchar believes they’ll be a good fit for a UNM squad with a veteran core and seven freshmen.

“They’re an incredible duo,” Newman-Gonchar said. “They’re both graduates who have trained together at a high level and they have a real professional side to them. They bring a lot to the table. We love it.”