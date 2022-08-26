 Express roll over Isotopes' bullpen in 9-4 win - Albuquerque Journal

Express roll over Isotopes’ bullpen in 9-4 win

By Journal Staff and Wire Reports

Visiting Round Rock roughed up Albuquerque’s bullpen for a second straight night, scoring 7 runs over the final three innings of a 9-4 victory over the Isotopes.

D.J. Peterson hit a two-run double and Michael Toglia belted a two-run homer for the Isotopes, who were even at 2-2 after six innings and trailed just 5-4 after seven. But the Express added two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to pull away and take a 2-1 lead in the six-game series.

Round Rock scored six runs in the ninth inning of a 9-5 victory on Wednesday night.

Sam Huff went 3-for-5 with a home run for Round Rock. Ty Blach (0-4) took the loss in relief for Albuquerque, allowing three runs in two innings.

 

 

 

