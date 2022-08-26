Prep football: Highland, Belen score blowout victories

Highland and Belen earned their first wins of the 2022 prep football season on Thursday night.

The Eagles mercy-ruled Manzano at Wilson Stadium, while the Hornets went off in the first half in their victory over St. Pius at Milne Stadium.

HIGHLAND 38, ST. PIUS 14: The Hornets (1-1) overwhelmed the Sartans (0-2) with 30 points in the game’s first 12½ minutes, and Highland scored all its points in the first half as it crushed St. Pius.

Highland racked up 248 yards of total offense before halftime as it rebounded from a road loss at Portales in Week 1.

“You know, after that Portales game, believe it or not, that next day, we had like a 4½-, 5-hour practice,” Highland coach Philip Lovato said. “It wasn’t Xs and Os, it was, what do we need to do better? It was us being lazy on some things, and we didn’t do some things we knew we were capable of doing.”

The Hornets scored on their first four drives.

Sophomore quarterback Alex Lopez scrambled for a 16-yard touchdown 4½ minutes into the game after seeing no receivers come open. Another 10th grader, Amiri Mumba, added a 1-yard TD on the next drive, and he also started the drive with a 27-yard scamper.

Lopez added a 4-yard TD run in the final minute for a 22-0 lead.

Following a St. Pius turnover early in the second quarter, Lopez threw a short ball to Joziah Rodriguez, which he fumbled. Teammate Jakarri Edwards scooped it up and ran 66 yards on the recovery. The play covered a total of 76 yards and the lead was 30-0.

“You know, that was nice, because normally that happens to us,” Lovato said with a smile. “You gotta take luck, too.”

Lopez added a 7-yard run following another Sartans turnover just before halftime.

“The focus in practice was a lot more (this week),” said Lopez. “What was clicking was our chemistry. We’ve been playing together for two years, we just wanted to push the gas.”

St. Pius, for the second straight week, could not generate a ground game. The Sartans were limited to 5 rushing yards on 14 carries. They scored two cosmetic TDs in the fourth quarter on passes to Chris Coash (2 yards) and Ethan Valencia (28 yards).

Otherwise, the Highland defense was in control.

“The kids came out with a different passion than last week,” Lovato said. “We had more guys flying to the ball.”

BELEN 52, MANZANO 0: Diego Avila rushed for three touchdowns in the first quarter, and the Eagles gave Kevin Peña — who has been coaching in the program for 23 years — his first victory as Belen’s head coach.

The Eagles led 42-0 at halftime, and they walked it off in the third quarter on a field goal.

“We just got off to a real good start, is what it was,” said Peña, who spent 23 seasons as an assistant. “(Diego) started it off, and it seemed like the guys, it gave them some momentum, especially coming off last week’s loss.”

Belen opened with a 45-0 setback to rival Los Lunas.

The Eagles visit Artesia next week.

FORT SUMNER/HOUSE 52, LEGACY ACADEMY 0: At Menaul, the Foxes beat the Silverbacks in Legacy’s first official home game as an 8-Man program.