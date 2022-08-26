 Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine - Albuquerque Journal

Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine

By Tom Murphy / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine.

Moderna said Friday that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax. The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both U.S. federal court and a German court.

A Pfizer spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the company had not been served with a copy of the litigation.

Moderna and Pfizer’s two-shot vaccines both use mRNA technology to help patients fight the coronavirus.

The mRNA vaccines work by injecting a genetic code for the spike protein that coats the surface of the coronavirus. That code, the mRNA, is encased in a little ball of fat, and instructs the body’s cells to make some harmless spike copies that train the immune system to recognize the real virus.

That approach is radically different than how vaccines have traditionally been made.

Moderna said it started developing its mRNA technology platform in 2010, and that helped the company quickly produce its COVID-19 vaccine after the pandemic arrived in early 2020.

By the end of that year, U.S. regulators had cleared shots from both Pfizer and Moderna for use after clinical research showed that both were highly effective.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a prepared statement that the vaccine developer pioneered that technology and invested billions of dollars in creating it.

The company said it believes its rivals’ vaccine infringes on patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016.

Moderna said it recognizes the importance of vaccine access and is not seeking to remove Comirnaty from the market. It also is not asking for an injunction to prevent future sales.

Home » Business » Health & Safety » Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry
Health & Safety
Michelle Krause still grapples with the ... Michelle Krause still grapples with the challenge of acknowledging she's a massage therapist when she first meets someone, dreading their reaction or misguided comments ...
2
Safe Sweat™ Officially Opens First Location
Health & Safety
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- ... VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Safe Sweat, a first-of-its-kind hybrid fitness concept combining the privacy of an at-home workout with the equipment and ...
3
U. Michigan study to help those with autism improve ...
Health & Safety
University of Michigan researchers are studying ... University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists ...
4
EU regulator OKs plan to increase monkeypox vaccine supplies
Health & Safety
A smaller dose of the monkeypox ... A smaller dose of the monkeypox vaccine appears to still be effective and can be used to stretch the current supply by five times, ...
5
Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care ...
Health & Safety
Millions of people in the United ... Millions of people in the United States will be spared from big increases in health care costs next year after President Joe Biden signed ...
6
Lawmakers turn budget focus to preventing child abuse
ABQnews Seeker
Fewer children in New Mexico are ... Fewer children in New Mexico are receiving services
7
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
Health & Safety
The virus that causes polio has ... The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City's wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn't been seen in ...
8
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc ...
Health & Safety
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby ... Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands ...
9
US rules out summer COVID boosters to focus on ...
Health & Safety
U.S. regulators said Friday they are ... U.S. regulators said Friday they are no longer considering authorizing a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults under 50 this summer, focusing instead ...