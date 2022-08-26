 Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans - Albuquerque Journal

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

By Fatima Hussein / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration.

The Secret Service said an investigation initiated by its Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information and used an online bank, Green Dot, to conceal and move their criminal proceeds.

The agency worked with Green Dot to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

“This forfeiture effort and those to come are a direct and necessary response to the unprecedented size and scope of pandemic relief fraud,” said Kevin Chambers, director for COVID-19 fraud enforcement at the Justice Department.

Billions have been fraudulently claimed through various pandemic relief programs — including Paycheck Protection Program loans, unemployment insurance and others that were rolled out in the midst of the worldwide pandemic that shutdown global economies for months.

In March, the Government Accountability Office reported that while agencies were able to distribute COVID-19 relief funds quickly, “the tradeoff was that they did not have systems in place to prevent and identify payment errors and fraud” due in part to “financial management weaknesses.”

As a result, the GAO has recommended several measures for agencies to prevent pandemic program fraud in the future, including better reporting on their fraud risk management efforts.

Since 2020, the Secret Service initiated more than 3,850 pandemic related fraud investigations, seized over $1.4 billion in fraudulently obtained funds and helped to return $2.3 billion to state unemployment insurance programs.

The latest seizure included a collaboration of efforts between Secret Service, the SBA’s Inspector General, DOJ and other offices.

Hannibal “Mike” Ware, the Small Business Administration’s inspector general, said the joint investigations will continue “to ensure that taxpayer dollars obtained through fraudulent means will be returned to taxpayers and fraudsters involved face justice.”

Home » News » Nation » Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM restaurant industry rebounding from pandemic
ABQnews Seeker
Despite ‘downtrodden’ feeling, recovery is evident Despite ‘downtrodden’ feeling, recovery is evident
2
CYFD involvement unclear in case alleging children beaten, chained
ABQnews Seeker
Asked about prior reports, agency cites ... Asked about prior reports, agency cites confidentiality law
3
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
She notes that she has 'only ... She notes that she has 'only mild symptoms' and continues to work
4
Cannabis licenses top 1,000 in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Pace has drawn both praise and ... Pace has drawn both praise and concern
5
Newest stop at the mall? BCSO
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff's Office replaces APD at Coronado ... Sheriff's Office replaces APD at Coronado Center
6
NM awards $800,000 to youth outdoor programs
ABQnews Seeker
Events empower kids to have a ... Events empower kids to have a connection with the land
7
Man dies after being shot at Northeast ABQ apartment ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD says homicide detectives will take ... APD says homicide detectives will take over the investigation
8
NMFOG announces winners for the 2022 Dixon awards
ABQnews Seeker
Recipients honored for efforts to ensure ... Recipients honored for efforts to ensure government transparency
9
ZozoFest and Zozobra Art Show artists bring back the ...
Arts
Artists will have their work available ... Artists will have their work available for purchase and proceeds will go toward the Kiwanis Club to help improve the lives of New Mexico ...
10
What's happening in ABQ: Aug. 26-Sept. 1
Coming This Week
It is so close to football ... It is so close to football season but what about kickball season? I feel like we should have more adult leagues considering everyone likes ...