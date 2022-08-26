 Editor's Note - Albuquerque Journal

Editor’s Note

By Donn Friedman / Journal AME technology

This is a great newsletter. Please click on all the stories.

Home » Uncategorized » Editor’s Note

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM restaurant industry: Recovered from the pandemic, or not?
ABQnews Seeker
Industry group's assertions at odds with ... Industry group's assertions at odds with national counterpart, government figures
2
Muhammad Syed pleads not guilty in killings of 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Muhammad Atif Syed pleaded not guilty ... Muhammad Atif Syed pleaded not guilty Friday to three counts of first-degree murder in a series of shooting deaths in July and August that ...
3
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other ...
AP Feeds
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered ... Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, ...
4
ABQ city councilor to compete on reality show
ABQnews Seeker
West Side's Dan Lewis joins his ... West Side's Dan Lewis joins his brother to make knives on "Forged in Fire" History Channel competition
5
CYFD involvement unclear in case alleging children beaten, chained
ABQnews Seeker
Asked about prior reports, agency cites ... Asked about prior reports, agency cites confidentiality law
6
Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
She notes that she has 'only ... She notes that she has 'only mild symptoms' and continues to work
7
Cannabis licenses top 1,000 in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Pace has drawn both praise and ... Pace has drawn both praise and concern
8
Newest stop at the mall? BCSO
ABQnews Seeker
Sheriff's Office replaces APD at Coronado ... Sheriff's Office replaces APD at Coronado Center
9
NM awards $800,000 to youth outdoor programs
ABQnews Seeker
Events empower kids to have a ... Events empower kids to have a connection with the land
10
ZozoFest and Zozobra Art Show artists bring back the ...
Arts
Artists will have their work available ... Artists will have their work available for purchase and proceeds will go toward the Kiwanis Club to help improve the lives of New Mexico ...