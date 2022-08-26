Jesse Begay wins National Student Poets Program award

The deep words of Jesse Begay are now frozen in time and mind.

The poet’s work has been recognized by one of the country’s premiere art programs for students. The National Student Poets Program honors five young poets annually for their original writing and dedication to the craft. Begay earned one of the five honors out of a pool of 22,000 submissions.

“I feel like it didn’t really sink in until my school was like this was a really big deal,” Begay said. “It is pretty cool to be from the reservation, a pretty impoverished area, and to be able to make this claim.”

Each of the five selectees represents a region of the country, and serves as a voice for change, bringing poetry into their communities through service projects such as readings, workshops and festivals. Not only is Begay an ambassador to the Southwest region, they have been awarded a $5,000 academic scholarship.

During the one-year term, Begay, along with the other four ambassadors, is able to create a project based on something significant in their life.

Begay said the main focus is to bring poetry to their reservation and teach not only the craft, but the past works of Native poets who focus on ancestry.

“I personally really want to do something with my hometown on the reservation, Shiprock, because there isn’t a lot of community outreach there,” Begay said. “Give them an outlet to write poetry.”

Born and raised on the Navajo reservation, Begay has seen and experienced the hardships of living and battled through social acceptance. It has only strengthened their character and creativity. Begay focuses the work on family, identity and trauma, referencing their mother as a major inspiration. As a queer Indigenous teen, their life has provided enough material to capture experiences and emotion before releasing both on paper.

Though their identity did play a role in writing at first, Begay has shifted focus to the surroundings.

They explained, “Now poetry, for me, tends to lean more towards giving more of an accessibility point to history … and how it starts to manifest on the reservation today.”

The winning work, “Land of Healing,” addresses suicide, the relationships affected by the act, and the whirlwind of adjoining emotions and repercussions across the reservation. Deriving from a personal experience with a cold setting to match the tone, Begay shared that the work was initially a grief poem, but after reviewing the circumstances and reaction to the situation, it became an angry poem.

“In the poem, there’s a lot of talk about tourism, trading posts, non-Native people who come onto the reservation, as rare as it is, and modify the experiences. … That was what the end result ending up coming out as.”

“Land of Healing” previously won a Gold Key Award and the New Mexico State New York Life Award. The recognition qualified them for consideration to become a National Student Poet.

They are a two-time national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards medalist and a recipient of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ 2021 Best-in-Grade Award. They currently attend New Mexico School for the Arts-Art Institute in Santa Fe.

Begay was attracted to poetry after starting their tenure at the arts institute. They said their passion of the craft heightened after they were introduced to the work of fellow Native poet Natalie Diaz.

“I really started to take it more seriously, spend a lot more time writing,” Begay said. “I took more of an initiative to write poetry.”

Other poets who have influenced Begay include Dorothy Chan, Richard Siken and Joy Harjo, the first Native American to be honored as a United States Poet Laureate.

Begay and fellow honorees will be appointed to their respective roles during a ceremony at the Planet Word Museum in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 27. The other student poets honored are Winslow Hastie (Southeast), Emily Igwike (Midwest), Vidhatrie Keetha (Northeast) and Diane Sun (West).

Though poetry is a passion, Begay has broader career goals in the arts.

“My goal is to become a screenwriter, so poetry adjacent,” Begay said. “Poetry has definitely helped me in writing my screenplays too.”

Their words have already made a lasting impression in the writing world.