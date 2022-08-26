New Mexico Philharmonic set to perform two Labor Day weekend concerts

Music lovers can enjoy music among the flowers or under the stars through two New Mexico Philharmonic concerts Labor Day Weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the musicians will perform in the Albuquerque BioPark Botanical Garden for the first time since music director/conductor Roberto Minczuk took the podium in 2017.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, they’ll move to Rio Rancho for a free performance at the Sky Room Amphitheater. Seating is on the lawn. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and a picnic. Food trucks also will be available.

“In both concerts, we’re doing very popular repertoire that people really enjoy,” Minczuk said in a telephone interview from Rio de Janeiro.

Those favorites will include Bizet’s suite from “Carmen,” “Hoe-Down” from Aaron Copland’s ballet “Rodeo,” Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” from “The Nutcracker,” plus marches by John Philip Sousa. They also will perform music by famed film composer John Williams.

The Rio Rancho show features two musicians from the Jackie McGehee Young Artists’ Competition. Pianist Gabriel Higbie will perform Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” Violinist Sahid Palacios will play Édouard Lalo’s Symphonie espagnole. Lalo was a 19th century Romantic French composer known for this five-movement concerto.

The philharmonic last played in the Rio Rancho facility on the Fourth of July. The concert drew a crowd of 10,000, Minczuk said.

“There was such a wonderful energy and such a beautiful setting,” he added.

The Grammy Award-winning Minczuk is music director of the Theatro Municipal Orchestra SÃ£o Paulo and music director laureate for the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as conductor emeritus of the Orquestra SinfÃµnica Brasileira in Rio de Janeiro.