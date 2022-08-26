Heroes Walk Among Us opens new location

If you are a veteran in need, you are in luck.

On June 13, the new location and storefront for the nonprofit Heroes Walk Among Us opened its doors to the public.

The new location at 816 San Mateo Blvd. SE, offers vets a place to gather, share food and coffee, shop, get a haircut and more.

“There is a barber shop up front for veterans and a full cafe inside for veterans and the general public,” said Shane D’Onofrio, executive director. “We have our housing program, or heroes houses, we’ve got about seven of those round town, they’re apartments that we actually take veterans off the streets and put them in into, then we have our education program.”

Heroes Walk Among Us focuses on converting donations into services for houseless veterans and other service men and women in need. The organization is also an alcohol-free establishment.

“We have been around for 14 years, we’ve helped over 3,500 vets here and locally, and around the United States,” D’Onofrio said.

The organization offers many services including assistance in finding jobs, transportation and housing for houseless vets to giving rides to and from the airport.

“Heroes Walk works with Southern New Hampshire University and that’s pretty phenomenal as we are able to put people to college,” D’Onofrio said. “We have our Wheels For Vets program, and we are able to get individuals their car fixed or give them a new vehicle to move in the right direction.”

For ex-airmen, finding employment post-military can be difficult.

“When Susana Martinez was our governor we sat down with her and she basically screwed everything up in our opinion,” D’Onofrio said. “We explained to her that we have veterans that are coming back that are full-fledged corpsmen.”

Despite his experience, finding a job best suitable for his skills was not easy.

“So when we talk to her like, ‘Hey, we have this guy here with this background and he has all this knowledge and has been in combat as well,’ ” D’Onofrio said. “Why can’t you guys do a six-week or eight-week course or two-month course, six month course, whatever it is … we’ve tried over and over to work with the government out here but got shut down.”

Finding government assistance for Heroes Walk has been challenging.

“Every time we do, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, we get shut down,” D’Onofrio said. “We have several former soldiers and we have had millions of dollars worth of training in them, why not reuse them and put them through the police academy?”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, this July the veteran unemployment rate was 2.7%, the same as June, and down from 3.9% the prior year.

“We have all these resources that are sitting out here that we’re not using,” D’Onofrio said. “It’s sad to see that the state doesn’t use them. So basically getting them jobs, especially when they’ve already been trained in the federal government. Why not just transfer it over to the state? Why not figure out a way to do that?”

Despite their skilled training, former military members often get looked over when it comes time for a job.

“I’d rather have a guy that’s been active duty or a corpsman working on me, then some young kid that just came out of high school or college or whatever, who has no practical experience,” D’Onofrio said. “The big thing is getting these young men and women jobs and thinking outside the box.”

“For vets who are on the street, do you want to come in, we have clothes, food, and can do sleeping bags, so you have all the things,” D’Onofrio said. “But the most important thing is trying to give them the opportunity to get off the streets.”