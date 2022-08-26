 Adobe Theater to host 'The Women of Lockerbie'

‘The Women of Lockerbie’ looks at the act of compassion in the wake of a tragedy

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

From left, Stephanie Grilo, Laurie McFarland, Lorri Layle Oliver, Philip J. Shortell and Stephanie Jones star in “The Women of Lockerbie,” which will be performed at Adobe Theater. (Courtesy of Philip J. Shortell)

A mother from New Jersey roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, looking for her son’s remains, lost in the crash of Pan Am 103. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting the U.S. government to obtain the clothing of the victims found in the plane’s wreckage. Determined to convert an act of hatred into an act of love, the women want to wash the clothes of the dead and return them to the victim’s families.

So begins “The Women of Lockerbie,” playwright Deborah Brevoort’s Greek tragedy based on a true story. The Adobe Theater will stage the play beginning on Friday, Sept. 2 through Sept. 25.

In 1988, a terrorist-planted bomb exploded within Pan Am flight 103, and the fiery pieces rained down on the peaceful town of Lockerbie.

A total of 270 people lost their lives that day: 243 passengers, 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground.

Brevoort loosely based her play on the laundry project undertaken by Lockerbie women, who washed the clothes of the victims and returned them to the families.

“It takes place seven years after the tragedy in the town of Lockerbie,” director Pete Parkin said. “A couple comes for the annual memorial service. They lost their son. The wife has never dealt with it at all.

“She goes to the memorial service and she can’t stand it,” Parkin continued. “She runs into the hills.”

A U.S. government official oversees clothing from the suitcases that rained down on the town. A group of local women have launched “The Laundry Project.” They want to wash the bloodied clothing and return it to the families of the dead.

“The women have a conversation with him and he’s going to burn the clothes,” Parkin said.

Determined to turn an act of hatred into an act of love, the women light candles and pray before a truck carrying the clothing.

“I was in tears at the end of it,” Parkin said of reading the script, “The compassion these women show these strangers. One woman’s house was crushed by a row of seats. It shows how compassion is still possible in this day and age. It’s about strong women; that’s what’s always attracted me as a director.”

‘The Women of Lockerbie’
By Deborah Brevoort

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3; 2 p.m. Sept. 4. Repeats through Sept. 25; Pay-what-you-will 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

WHERE: Adobe Theater, 9813 Fourth St. NW

HOW MUCH: $17-20, plus fees, at 505-898-9222, adobetheater.org.

