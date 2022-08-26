NM man indicted for providing aid to ISIS

A U.S. magistrate judge on Friday ordered a New Mexico man detained on federal charges alleging he attempted to recruit and train people to fight on behalf of ISIS both in the United States and abroad.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Herman Leyvoune Wilson, 45, for attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

Wilson, also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, also attempted to impede the investigation by shutting down an online platform that contained records of his activities, according to the indictment.

Wilson will remain in custody pending an arraignment scheduled Aug. 30, according to a statement issued Friday by U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez’s office.

Wilson “attempted to establish an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico that would teach ISIS ideology, provide training and tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in he United States and abroad,” according to the statement.

“Wilson also allegedly used the online platform to promote the Islamic Center and find potential like-minded individuals to join the center,” it said.

The alleged offense took place from January 2020 to November 2021, according to the indictment.