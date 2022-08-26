 NM man indicted for providing aid to ISIS - Albuquerque Journal

NM man indicted for providing aid to ISIS

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A U.S. magistrate judge on Friday ordered a New Mexico man detained on federal charges alleging he attempted to recruit and train people to fight on behalf of ISIS both in the United States and abroad.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Herman Leyvoune Wilson, 45, for attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, according to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

Wilson, also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, also attempted to impede the investigation by shutting down an online platform that contained records of his activities, according to the indictment.

Wilson will remain in custody pending an arraignment scheduled Aug. 30, according to a statement issued Friday by U.S. Attorney Alexander Uballez’s office.

Wilson “attempted to establish an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico that would teach ISIS ideology, provide training and tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in he United States and abroad,” according to the statement.

“Wilson also allegedly used the online platform to promote the Islamic Center and find potential like-minded individuals to join the center,” it said.

The alleged offense took place from January 2020 to November 2021, according to the indictment.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM man indicted for providing aid to ISIS

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM man indicted for providing aid to ISIS
ABQnews Seeker
A U.S. magistrate judge on Friday ... A U.S. magistrate judge on Friday ordered a New Mexico man detained on federal charges alleging he attempted to recruit and train people to ...
2
Muhammad Syed pleads not guilty in killings of 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Muhammad Atif Syed pleaded not guilty ... Muhammad Atif Syed pleaded not guilty Friday to three counts of first-degree murder in a series of shooting deaths in July and August that ...
3
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
ABQnews Seeker
Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked ... Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state's Rocky Mountains. In ...
4
ABQ city councilor to compete on reality show
ABQnews Seeker
West Side's Dan Lewis joins his ... West Side's Dan Lewis joins his brother to make knives on "Forged in Fire" History Channel competition
5
NM restaurant industry: Recovered from the pandemic, or not?
ABQnews Seeker
Industry group's assertions at odds with ... Industry group's assertions at odds with national counterpart, government figures
6
USDA scattering rabies vaccines for wildlife in 13 ...
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has ... The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine ...
7
CYFD involvement unclear in case alleging children beaten, chained
ABQnews Seeker
Asked about prior reports, agency cites ... Asked about prior reports, agency cites confidentiality law
8
Seven environment projects receive funding
ABQnews Seeker
Money is the third and final ... Money is the third and final allotment from 2017 Volkswagen settlement
9
Man dies after being shot at Northeast ABQ apartment ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD says homicide detectives will take ... APD says homicide detectives will take over the investigation