Social Security 411

Title II of the original Social Security Act of 1935 established a national plan designed to provide economic security for the nation’s workers. The program has changed since then. Social Security is financed through a dedicated payroll tax. Employers and employees each pay 6.2% of wages up to the taxable maximum of $147,000 (in 2022), while the self-employed pay 12.4%.

Retirement benefits

Social Security (SS) is part of the retirement plan for almost every American worker. It provides replacement income for qualified retirees and their families. This article provides an overview of information found on the website. For more information and how to apply visit ssa.gov.

SS income is based on your highest 35 years of earnings and varies depending on how much you earn and when you choose to start benefits. The money you pay in taxes is not held in a personal account for you to use when you get benefits. Your taxes are used to pay people who are getting benefits right now. In the early 1950s, the average American lived for 68 years, and retirees were supported by 16 active workers. Today, the average life expectancy is mid to late 70s and just three workers support every retiree.

How to qualify

When you work and pay Social Security taxes, you earn “credits” toward SS benefits. The number of credits you need to get retirement benefits depends on when you were born. Born in 1929 or later, you need 40 credits or 10 years of work.

How much will it be?

It is based upon how much you earned during your working career. The age at which you decide to retire also affects your benefit. The earliest age is 62 with the benefit being lower than if you wait.

Age to receive full SS benefits is again based upon the year of birth.

Early retirement benefits at the age of 62 would mean about a 30% lower benefit than at the age of 67.

You can choose to work beyond your full retirement age. This can increase your future SS benefits in two ways. Additional years of work add to your SS earnings record. Your benefits will increase a certain percentage from the time you reach full retirement age until you start receiving benefits or until age 70. For example, if you were born in 1943 or later, 8% is added to your benefit for each full year you delay receiving SS benefits beyond your full retirement age.

When to apply

You can apply up to four months before you want your retirement benefits to start.

Family benefits

Spouses who never worked or have low earnings can get up to half of a retired worker’s full benefits. A dependent child may get benefits up to half of a retired worker’s full benefits. The child must be unmarried and one of the following: 1) younger than age 18; 2) 18-19 years old and a full-time student (no higher than grade 12); 3) 18 or older and developed a qualifying disability before the age of 22.

There is a maximum benefit amount for family benefits.

Death benefits

SS survivor’s benefits are paid to widows, widowers and dependents of eligible workers. Benefits are based on the earnings of a worker who died. The deceased person must have worked long enough to qualify for benefits. There is a one-time payment of $255.

For information

You can create a my Social Security account at ssa.gov/myacount to get an estimate of your personal retirement benefits. You need your SS number, a valid U.S. mailing address and an email address.

At ssa.gov you can find information,publications, see answers to more than 200 frequently asked questions and apply for benefits.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing, you may request a reasonable accommodation for an upcoming appointment by calling 1 (800) 772-1213 or 1 (800) 325-0778 (TTY) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Be prepared to wait. The local office does take appointments.

Albuquerque office: 500 Lead Avenue SW Suite 100

Rio Rancho office: 4433 Jager Drive NE

Scam calls

Scammers may call trying to get your SS information. SS generally will not call you unless you have requested the call. Scammers may threaten or ask for payment. Report fraud at OIG.SSA.gov.

There is a wealth of information on the ssa.gov website. Whether you are just starting to work or near retirement, consider visiting the site to learn about the program.

Age to receive full SS benefits is based upon the year of birth.

Year of birth Full retirement age

1943-1954 66

1955 66 and 2 months

1956 66 and 4 months

1957 66 and 6 months

1958 66 and 8 months

1959 66 and 10 months

1960 and later 67

People born on January 1 of any year, refer to the previous year