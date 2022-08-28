Contract delays disrespect professional educators

For the first time in over 20 years, ATF declared an impasse in our negotiations with the APS Board of Education. This dispute was not about money – it’s about respect.

It is truly disheartening when some members of the board voice deep disdain and disrespect toward the thousands of hard-working professional educators who dedicate themselves daily to the success of our students. Adding injury to insult, they refused to vote on our jointly negotiated agreement (Aug. 17; the board later approved it Aug. 24.)

A new national survey by Hart Research Associates and Lake Research Partners tells us what every educator knows: America’s parents overwhelmingly trust and support their students’ teachers, their unions and public education. So, why would some members of our board disrespect us like this?

It’s about power.

Some members of the board stated teachers have “too much power” over educational decisions for our students. Those same board members claim educators have “taken” their power and the board should make educational decisions about what your students learn in the classroom from the comfort of their board room.

Those same board members assert the highly qualified and skilled professionals who work every day with our students should follow textbooks like scripts, depriving your students of the individualized instruction they deserve.

Thankfully, some board members remain supportive and respectful of all APS educators. They know:

• Educators want what students need.

• Our teaching conditions are students’ learning conditions.

• We are highly educated professionals whose decisions on how to educate our students deserves respect.

For over two decades APS and ATF have worked as partners in the best interest of the students. We have always worked to settle disputes as quickly as possible to preserve a working relationship built on trust and communication. The APS board has broken that trust.

Make no mistake, this is a deliberate attempt to undermine a committed partnership between the union and the district both parties deeply respect, even codifying our partnership in the very contract tabled by the board:

We believe a collaborative partnership between the district and the federation embodies the notion that an educational system based on the involvement of educators in the decision-making process will lead to the highest quality of education, enhance the practice of teaching and foster human dignity for all at the school site. Furthermore, the parties believe that by working together, an atmosphere which promotes professional growth will be established: APS/ATF Negotiated Agreement page 6.

Board members who tabled this contract are missing key realities impacting our workforce, outlined by AFT’s national Teacher and School Staff Shortage Task Force report, “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow?”

Educators feel like the professionals they are when they have trust and autonomy in their work, which leads to more respect from society for workers who acknowledge the expertise it takes to make those professional decisions. They can also develop stronger relationships with administrators when they know their voices are respected.

The crisis-level educator shortages we are experiencing across the country are directly tied to lack of autonomy and declining morale. The research is clear – treat educational professionals with respect, and they will enter and stay in our schools.

This truly is a sad day, not only for APS employees but also for the children and working families in our communities that trust and depend on our vital services.