Board right to push pause on oversized agreement

I would like to thank all Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education members for taking a pause to reflect on the decision to approve the bargaining agreement with the Albuquerque Teachers Federation. They were simply asking for more time to review the new policy and consider the overall effect. That is what they were elected to do. The teachers unions have too much power over our children. They should not let union President Ellen Bernstein bully them.

I support board members examining and considering the consequences of teachers’ interpretation of social-emotional learning from textbooks, especially when a teacher’s personal belief system is subjective toward the philosophy known as CRT – critical race theory. This practice must stop. To indoctrinate our youth will destroy the Constitution of the United States of America, and the Bill of Rights and the Amendments. The ATF is part of the plan of deconstruction.

Board concern regarding the following language is valid:

“allowing educators freedom to exercise their professional judgment in academic issues within the limits of Common Core State Standards and other guidelines.”

Teachers must not be allowed to influence and undermine a parent, family or religious belief regarding sexualizing our children, disseminating discrimination of races, influencing reproductive rights, giving opinions on abortion … . That is too much liberty to be given to any teacher who subscribes and has been indoctrinated themselves. That is too much power that a teacher holds over these young and forming minds. Children are no longer being encouraged to think critically, but instead being taught how to think.

I speak from personal experience as a former educator who was indoctrinated with socialist ideology in college. I listened to my teachers and adopted their belief system over those of my parents. I believed and trusted my teachers because I saw them more hours in a week than I saw my own parents. Today, I believe in protecting our children from these destructive actions.

This bargaining agreement is too large and encompasses too much, and it is unfair for educators to have five months to create their bargaining agreement, while the board has five days to review and approve it. That is done by design. Our New Mexico education system is broken. New Mexicans can’t access the assessment data to see the academic performance of our children. This stops when our school boards take pause and make sound responses to what will affect our children for the next school year.

They should continue to protect what is right even if it means facing pressure from the left progressive movements and leaders.