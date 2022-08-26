Sign of the times: ABQ firm focused on the workers it has now

Josiah Gutierrez secures LED lights inside letters for an outdoor sign for Subway June 21 at SignArt of New Mexico. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Sandy Moran, owner of SignArt of New Mexico, Inc. in Albuquerque, on June 21. The company specializes in custom outdoor signs and in servicing electric signs, including neon and LED. (Chancey Bush/Journal) An old Blake’s Lotaburger sign at SignArt of New Mexico, 3804 Second NW. The company builds and services signs. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Sandy Moran, owner of SignArt of New Mexico, Inc. in Albuquerque, on June 21. The company specializes in custom outdoor signs and in servicing electric signs, including neon and LED. (Chancey Bush/Journal) A large piece of vinyl is cut at SignArt of New Mexico, Inc. in northwest Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. SignArt of New Mexico specializes in custom outdoor signs, and service electric signs including neon and LED. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Richard Fair secures a sign on a truck to be delivered and installed to the business at SignArt of New Mexico, Inc. in northwest Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. SignArt of New Mexico specializes in custom outdoor signs, and service electric signs including neon and LED. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Chad Wilson, a vinyl technician, works on creating a vinyl banner for a business at SignArt of New Mexico, Inc. in northwest Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. SignArt of New Mexico specializes in custom outdoor signs, and service electric signs including neon and LED. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Sandy Moran, owner of SignArt of New Mexico, Inc. in Albuquerque, on June 21. The company specializes in custom outdoor signs and in servicing electric signs, including neon and LED. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Eric Averill uses an Accu-Bend machine to shape metal into letters at SignArt of New Mexico, Inc. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Richard Fair secures a sign for a business onto a truck June 21 at SignArt of New Mexico, Inc. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Prev 1 of 10 Next

Bettering a business doesn’t come without costs.

“All pieces of equipment that are life-changing are terribly expensive,” said Rita Moran, service manager of SignArt of New Mexico Inc. “It’s just the way they come.”

Yet investing in technology and equipment is one way the 54-year-old company has remained successful, she said. Moran is married to Sandy Moran, the current owner of SignArt.

Headquartered in Albuquerque, SignArt manufactures, installs and repairs custom outdoor signs for businesses in central New Mexico.

The company was started in 1968 by Sandy Moran’s father, Al Moran, as Moran Signs.

Sandy Moran, 61, has been in the business since he was 12 when his father declared he was too old to be watching cartoons, his wife said. About two decades ago, he began encouraging his father and Jones to invest in new equipment and technology.

In 1989, the father and son team merged their business with Danny Jones’ sign company and the three men renamed the business SignArt of New Mexico.

Now industrial printers, routers and benders allow the employees at SignArt to produce precisely-crafted signs more quickly than in the early days of the company when metal was hand-cut and sign faces were hand-painted, Rita Moran said.

The company’s vinyl application table, a nearly $30,000 investment, speeds up the process of mounting graphics to sign faces from hours to mere minutes. With it, they get a better product and use less man-hours.

Once a two-man operation, SignArt now employs 30 people. Moran said it’s her philosophy that it’s better to increase productivity of current employees rather than hire additional ones because people are expensive and hard to find.

Employees still need to have some manufacturing skills but having a larger pool of employees and the assistance of technology means workers don’t need to be the jack-of-all-trades of the past. Most importantly, today’s SignArt employees need a willingness to learn and the ability to adjust to never doing the same thing twice since every job is a custom job, Moran said.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve,” she said. “And to make the work easier on the employees we have.”

The company bought a new bucket truck in 2016 and a 60-foot crane in 2019, replacing older equipment that was visiting the repair shop a little too frequently. Moran was amazed at the amount of work they got done as a result.

As the second-largest sign company in New Mexico, their goal isn’t necessarily to be the biggest but the best. Best service, best equipment and best employees, she said. Reinvesting in the company, especially in machinery, is part of how they do it.

“If you stop thinking that you need to get better, you’re gonna start getting worse,” Moran said. “So we will always be looking for ways to improve.”

What percentage of your business is repair work and what percentage is new signs?

Rita Moran: “Most of our business is new. Absolutely. As far as on dollar value, most of our work is new business or new signage anyway. Sometimes it’s an old business, but they need new signs. Service is just a matter of keeping everybody’s sign going. Now the number of jobs completed in a week or in a month? Service usually invoices more, puts out more invoices, even though it’s only one guy, one truck. They’re producing more job numbers, but they are much smaller in the dollar amounts. We’ll have two, three crews working on a sign, and they might be out there all week for that one job. Whereas the service tech is doing five or six jobs a day.”

You mentioned that SignArt has grown quite a bit. What’s behind its success?

“Well, part of the growth is simply the growth of Albuquerque or the growth of New Mexico. Every new business needs a sign. Every business needs a sign. It’s very hard for them to come buy your burgers if they don’t know you’re there. It’s probably the most important advertising a business can do. And then Al and Danny and Sandy were well-known, well respected, in the sign community and the business community. They just always felt that the most important thing was to be fair, to have ethical business practices. Just because someone isn’t getting a quote from someone else doesn’t mean you raise your prices. The price is the price. We’re not the cheapest, but we feel like we have the best service. And that just works. In the last 20 years, Sandy Moran started really pushing for more innovation and using more current technology and machinery.”

What are some key moments in the company’s history?

“I think some of the key moments are buying new equipment. Buying the router which gave them the ability to route out the exact size and shape the customer wanted in the sign. And so they did that and that was a pretty big investment. I think it was right around $200,000, and that was back in ’05, ’06, somewhere in that range. You know, back when a quarter-million dollars actually could buy you something.

“It took a lot because they had to bring in extra power, three-phase power, all of that. But that really made a difference in the signs because now you weren’t just a couple of guys back there hammering aluminum, figuring it out and making it squarish or whatever. It was ‘These are precise now. These are exactly the size and exactly the shape that they wanted.'”

Why was 2005 the time to do it?

“Sandy went to an International Sign Association show … and he saw these. He convinced his dad and Danny — and as his dad was always the one that was more hesitant to step forward. But they had a rule that they never did anything unless all three agreed. So that’s how they stayed friends throughout the time of their partnership. And how the business went forward is because nobody could go running off on a tangent. They had to all three agree.”

Are you thinking about what happens to the business when Sandy’s ready to retire?

“We’re thinking about it but right now, we’re just plugging along. With Al having just passed, … we have a lot of other things that we’re having to take care of right now before we move on that direction. We have some employees that are thinking about possibly moving up and buying us out at some point. But we got about eight years to figure that out.”

Is that what you would like to see happen — have employees buy you out?

“I think that would be great because then it will continue on. If you sell out to another sign company, it’ll be a different company. But if somebody from within the company buys it, if several employees come together, then it’ll just be a whole new generation of SignArt but the same basis, you know. Two, three sign guys coming together to keep pushing it forward. That’s just it — you gotta get a group of people that they’re all going to pull the chain in the same direction. Even if they all have a different chain, they all have a different rope, they’re still going to pull the cart in the same direction. And it doesn’t matter if that’s business or relationships, friendships, anything — you’ve got to all be going the same direction.”

Is there anything you’d like to add?

“It is a lifestyle. Because you are out looking at signs every day. You are! If you go to dinner, on your way home you’re looking at customer signs to see if there’s an outage. To make sure it looks good. You are never completely off. It becomes a lifestyle because where are you going to go where you don’t have a sign to look at? … There are signs everywhere.”

About the business

Business name: SignArt of New Mexico Inc.

Leader: Sandy Moran, owner; Rita Moran, service manager

Industry: Sign manufacturing and service

Physical HQ address: 3804 Second NW, Albuquerque

Year established: 1968

Number of employees in year established: 2

Number of employees today: 30