Bright, shining market ahead for NM solar companies

The sun is shining like never before on the solar industry, and New Mexico companies are basking in the sunlight.

The new Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Aug. 16, authorizes $370 billion in new federal incentives and investment in clean-energy technologies across the board. That includes everything from wind and solar development to deployment of new energy storage technologies, electric vehicles and energy-efficiency upgrades for homes and buildings.

It will take time to fully unpack and disseminate all the new policy initiatives and programs outlined in the massive bill, which is hundreds of pages long.

But as one of the top beneficiaries, the solar industry says the legislation will immensely accelerate the development of solar systems and renewable storage over the next decade, potentially reaching 30% or more of U.S. electricity generation by 2030.

In the process, hundreds of thousands of new jobs will be created, according to the National Solar Industries Association.

“A long-term framework is in place for the solar and storage industry to drive economic growth in every zip code across the country,” SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Harper said in a statement. “… While the hard work is just beginning, we’ve set the stage for solar and storage businesses to hire hundreds of thousands of new workers.”

In sum, the legislation authorizes a decade-long extension of existing federal tax credits for residential, commercial and utility-scale solar installations, plus entirely new tax breaks for storage systems. It also authorizes new tax incentives for solar manufacturing operations to help build a robust domestic supply base in coming years to reduce today’s dependence on foreign imports.

Specifically, the legislation includes:

A 30% tax break for all solar systems to remain in effect through 2032, bringing an end to a previously scheduled phaseout of solar-system incentives that had already lowered the federal credit from 30% to 26%, with more reductions slated for next year.

An entirely new 30% credit for battery and other electricity storage systems.

Two different manufacturing tax credits — including a 30% tax break for eligible investment costs in facilities and equipment, and a manufacturing production credit for certain components based on the volume of product produced — although companies can only apply for one or the other.

An additional 10% tax-credit “bonus” for solar companies that source their materials from domestic suppliers, that locate solar installations in places adversely impacted by the transition to renewables, or that build solar for low-income communities.

The SEIA is now working with industry leaders to thoroughly review all the incentives and clauses in the final legislation, which underwent many changes as congressional legislators negotiated the details. Post-legislation rule-making is also pending to clearly define the guidelines for solar-related companies and consumers to access tax credits, or to take advantage of new grant and loan programs.

Local industry leaders are awaiting that clarification, said Ryan Centerwall, CEO of Affordable Solar, New Mexico’s largest installation company.

“There’s a lot in the bill, and the rule-making process to guide the industry must yet take place,” Centerwall told the Journal. “Everything still needs to be worked out.”

Huge benefits

But the benefits are huge for solar companies and consumers everywhere. The tax credits, for example, could substantially lower costs for solar systems and storage technologies across the board. And that, in turn, could drive a lot more demand at all levels for residential, commercial and utility-scale installations.

Rising demand could boost utility-scale solar construction by 40% over the next five years, said Kevin Hostetler, CEO of Albuquerque-based Array Technologies, which manufactures solar trackers. Its tracking systems help increase output on utility-scale installations by tilting and turning solar panels to follow the sun.

“(This) represents the biggest piece of clean energy legislation in the history of the U.S.,” Hostetler told investors during a second-quarter earnings call on Aug. 9. “It offers long-term certainty for manufacturing and deployment of solar technology … with meaningful tailwinds for Array, and for the solar industry in general.”

Array — a homegrown company that went public on the Nasdaq Global Market in October 2021 — is already one of the country’s largest solar-tracker manufacturers, employing about 530 people nationwide, with nearly 320 in New Mexico.

Solar-tracking systems represent about 10% of overall components — and about 9% of total costs — that go into a solar field, meaning Array will particularly benefit from any tax credit-fueled boom in demand, said Array Chief Commercial Officer Erica Brinker.

Array could also tap into the manufacturing tax credits included in the legislation, although what percent of those incentives it could capture won’t be clear until the rule-making process for accessing the credits is fully defined. That’s because Array subcontracts with independent suppliers for many tracker components.

“The manufacturing credit equals 1.6 cents for every 10 cents of investment,” Brinker told the Journal. “But we need to know how you define who is the manufacturer. Some things come from suppliers, so we still need clarification on that.”

Array is a participant in the SEIA subgroup that’s working to clarify all the legislation’s details and forthcoming rule-making on how to access the tax credits, Brinker said.

But apart from direct federal incentives, perhaps the biggest benefit from the legislation is the industry stability it offers for solar developers going forward, eliminating the uncertainty caused by the previously-scheduled phaseout of tax credits. That created immense unpredictability on pricing for systems, complicating investment decisions.

“These are big commitments for solar developers and investors, so for our customers, having long-term horizons to plan for projects and make investment decisions is a huge benefit,” Brinker said.

Trade dispute

Industry uncertainty from the previously-scheduled tax-credit phaseout was further complicated earlier this year by the U.S. Commerce Department’s decision to open an investigation into solar manufacturing operations in some Asian countries. The investigation will determine if companies there are circumventing import tariffs by incorporating Chinese equipment and components in their products that would otherwise face U.S. trade restrictions imposed on China.

That investigation won’t conclude until next year. But if violations are confirmed, it could lead to new tariffs of up to 250% on imports from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, which together supply more than 80% of the solar modules used in U.S. installations. In addition, at the start of the investigation, the Commerce Department said that if new tariffs are imposed, they could be made retroactive to November 2021.

That threw the industry into crisis last spring, forcing solar developers to postpone or cancel hundreds of utility-scale projects across the country, because developers could no longer calculate development costs going forward.

But in early June, Biden signed an executive order imposing a two-year moratorium on new solar import tariffs, giving the industry a reprieve until at least mid-2024 if the Commerce Department does decide countervailing duties are warranted. And Biden’s order eliminates any retroactive application.

That has brought welcome relief to the industry, including Array Technologies, which had warned in May that it could lose about $240 million in revenue this year from project postponements or cancellations.

Biden’s executive order wiped those problems away, said Array’s CEO.

“We now expect the $240 million that was at risk to move forward,” Hostetler told investors during Array’s second-quarter earnings call. “We’ve already secured start dates for several of those projects.”

Now, with the two-year moratorium — plus the new manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act — the industry has time to prepare for potential tariffs in 2024 by reinforcing the domestic supply base to offset dependency on foreign imports, Brinker said.

“Our customers were truly in a scramble to develop domestic supply chains and alternative sources for imports,” Brinker said. “Now, they have more time to develop long-term paths forward.”

Tax credits lift all boats

All of New Mexico’s solar companies will benefit from the new federal legislation.

Like Array Technologies, Affordable Solar faced major problems last spring from the trade dispute, with virtually all its utility-scale projects — which account for about 70% of the company’s annual revenue — wiped away overnight as customers postponed or cancelled projects. The company had to lay off much of its utility-focused workforce, although Affordable’s residential and commercial installation business continued unabated.

Biden’s two-year tariff moratorium has allowed Affordable to start rehiring for utility-scale projects. And now, with the new federal tax incentives in place, the future looks bright again, CEO Centerwall told the Journal.

“We’re still feeling the lingering impact of the tariff issue, but we expect that to turn around sharply next year,” Centerwall said. “We’re rebuilding our staff to move our pipeline of projects forward again in 2023.”

Affordable will benefit as well from the new tax credit for energy storage, since it has integrated batteries into its utility operations, including in-house design and assembly of backup battery systems. It won’t be eligible for manufacturing tax breaks, because most of its battery components come from subcontracted suppliers.

But the tax credit could significantly increase demand for batteries, benefiting Affordable’s overall utility-focused business operations, Centerwall said.

Smaller solar installation companies as well, such as Albuquerque-based New Mexico Solar Group, are now upbeat about the future.

“Uncertainty about the tax incentives made future planning very hard, so we had placed all our decisions about further expansion on hold,” NM Solar Group President and CEO Nick Kadlec told the Journal. “But the new legislation has changed the outlook. With the tax credits extended out 10 years at the full 30% rate, we can now plan with certainty to expand in our existing markets, and to push into new markets.”