Briefcase: NM Mutual promotes director of claims

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Dawn Madden

Dawn Madden has been named director of claims at New Mexico Mutual.

Madden will oversee all aspects of New Mexico Mutual’s claims activities and will directly supervise the company’s claims managers and supervisors. Her responsibilities will include upholding the company’s claims management performance standards and ensuring compliance with the laws, regulations and best practices governing claims management activities.

Madden joined New Mexico Mutual as a claims adjuster trainee in 1998 after graduating from the University of New Mexico with a bachelor’s degree. She was serving as a claims manager before being promoted. New Mexico Mutual is the largest writer of workers’ compensation insurance in the state.

