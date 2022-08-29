The solution to rampant violence lies in our native communities

In light of the recent gun violence that continues to target marginalized communities, we have to name the underlying issue at hand: gender-based violence.

So far in 2022, there have been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States, in which a significant number included the murder of an intimate partner or family relative – generally women and children. It’s a trend that continues to grow, as demonstrated in 2019, when the California Law Review noted nearly 40% of mass shooting perpetrators have a history of engaging in domestic violence against their partner or a relative, and we have learned that has increased to 68% in 2022.

We need to recognize perpetrators of extreme violence and domestic terrorism have a history of gender-based violence toward women and children, and it is not just limited to domestic violence. So it begs the question, where does this violence come from, and how do we garner solutions?

Colonization and settler colonialism fostered an adverse environment that allowed patriarchy, capitalism and imperialism to fester and infect our communities in detrimental ways. But the solution to colonial violence lies in our communities, and we and our partners are already doing the work to heal from and prevent it.

As we work toward liberation and safety for our communities, it’s important we uplift the critical efforts of grassroots organizations doing the work to end violence against Black and Brown communities. Examples of organizations doing liberation and anti-violence work and directly addressing prevention and community response to gender-based violence are:

• The Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women (CSVANW). Its mission is to stop violence against Native women and children by advocating for social change in our communities. CSVANW provides training and education, technical assistance, political advocacy and community support in the southwest region.

• Pueblo Action Alliance. It’s a collective intent on fighting for environmental justice through culture, education and direct action to protect all tribal communities and have a youth component that ensures this valuable knowledge is carried through to the next generation.

• Missing & Murdered Diné Relatives (MMDR). This is a task force of volunteers working with Diné families calling for justice of their murdered relatives and to recover missing loved ones. MMDR utilizes the Diné Wellness Model, which centers kinship, harmony, balance and the land as components of solutions to modern-day monsters plaguing the Navajo Nation. These community groups leverage traditional knowledge and value systems to end violence and other social issues that have been pervasive in their communities that have prevented them from being wholly safe. This can change.

These types of mobilization are not new; rather they are ongoing processes that tribal nations have shifted over the centuries to survive, preserve and thrive in conditions that have been forced upon them. It is community work that is actively pushing against systemic oppression and reminding us our women and children must be protected, while supporting the healing of our men.

Collectively, we can work toward a future where communities are free from violence; we must nurture these solutions through action and compassion.

For more information on resources that support survivors visit: csvanw.org.