Aggies start new football era with enthusiasm on Saturday

LAS CRUCES – The 2022 college football season in New Mexico opens Saturday at Aggie Memorial, when New Mexico State hosts Nevada on ESPN2.
It’s the Aggies debut for veteran head coach Jerry Kill, who was interim coach at TCU last year but is in his first permanent job on a sideline since 2015.
New Mexico State is expecting a big crowd – by Aggie Memorial standards – in large part because of athletic director Mario Moccia’s Stuff the Stadium campaign.
Moccia tweeted Thursday that 14,559 single-game tickets had been sold.
NMSU on Friday said just more than 3,000 were available and that it’s the third-largest revenue home game in program history that isn’t vs. New Mexico or UTEP.
Nevada also is led by a first-year coach, Ken Wilson, and is one of three Mountain West Conference opponents NMSU will host. The others are Hawaii (Sept. 24) and UNM on Oct. 15. FanDuel listed Nevada as an 8½-point favorite Friday.
It’s a rare national TV appearance by NMSU, but radio listeners in the metro area will be out of luck. The closest NMSU radio presence to Albuquerque this season is Gallup’s 1230 AM.
Roy Philpott (Play by play)
- Andre Ware (Analsyt)
- Paul Carcaterra (Sideline)
Radio: Aggie Radio Network from LEARFIELD
- Jack Nixon (Play by play)
- Cory Lucas (Analyst)
- Las Cruces – 99.5 FM KXPZ (Flagship)
- El Paso, Texas – 1380 AM KHEY
- Alamogordo – 103.7 FM KNMZ
- Gallup – 1230 AM KYVA
- Carlsbad – 1240 AM KAMQ
-The Varsity Network AppChris Ojoh, CB DJ McCullough, CB Syrus Dumas, LB Nick Giacolone, S Dylan Early, LB Trevor Brohard, and LB James Blowers. 8 – Making his debut as the NM State head coach, Jerry Kill enters the 2022 season as the eighth-winningest active coach in FBS football. Kill trails just Nick Saba, Mack Brown, Brian Kelly, Kirk Ferentz, Willie Fritz, Chris Creighton, and Terry Bowden. 14 – As of Monday morning, ticket sales for the Nevada contest had reached over 14% of the Las Cruces, N.M. population. Once again, the “Stuff the Stadium” promotion proved to be wildly popular among the Aggie faithful and a massive success. 2018 – For the first time since the 2018 season, an NM State home game will air on a linear network for ESPN.The Series Nevada leads the all-time series 14-2, winning each of the last four meetings. Pick Six 4 – The Aggies enter 2022 with what is tied for the fourth youngest assistant coaching staff among the FBS ranks. With an average age of 36.0, NM State and Georgia Southern trail just Old Dominion, Georgia State, and Utah State. 6 – Throughout the 2022 season, NM State fans will have a chance to see the Aggies in Las Cruces on six separate occasions. The last time the Aggies hosted at least six home games in a season came in 2013, when Minnesota, UTEP, San Diego State, Rice, Abilene Christian, Boston College, and Idaho came to town. 7 – The Aggies return seven defensive starters from the 2021 season finale – LB