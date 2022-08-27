Aggies start new football era with enthusiasm on Saturday

LAS CRUCES – The 2022 college football season in New Mexico opens Saturday at Aggie Memorial, when New Mexico State hosts Nevada on ESPN2.

It’s the Aggies debut for veteran head coach Jerry Kill, who was interim coach at TCU last year but is in his first permanent job on a sideline since 2015.

New Mexico State is expecting a big crowd – by Aggie Memorial standards – in large part because of athletic director Mario Moccia’s Stuff the Stadium campaign.

Moccia tweeted Thursday that 14,559 single-game tickets had been sold.

NMSU on Friday said just more than 3,000 were available and that it’s the third-largest revenue home game in program history that isn’t vs. New Mexico or UTEP.

Nevada also is led by a first-year coach, Ken Wilson, and is one of three Mountain West Conference opponents NMSU will host. The others are Hawaii (Sept. 24) and UNM on Oct. 15. FanDuel listed Nevada as an 8½-point favorite Friday.

It’s a rare national TV appearance by NMSU, but radio listeners in the metro area will be out of luck. The closest NMSU radio presence to Albuquerque this season is Gallup’s 1230 AM.

Saturday

Nevada at New Mexico State, 8 p.m., ESPN2