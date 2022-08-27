United hopes to continue success vs. Colorado Springs

Even a brief glance at the USL Championship Western Conference standings would indicate that Saturday’s matchup between host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and New Mexico United is a big one.

With eight matches left in the regular season, the Switchbacks (14-9-3, 45 points) hold third place and United (11-6-9, 42 points) stands fourth.

Saturday’s outcome could be pivotal come playoff time. New Mexico could effectively move into third place with a win as it would then hold a tiebreaker edge, but Colorado Springs could build a six-point cushion with a victory and potentially allow Sacramento (40 points) to overtake United for fourth place. Sacramento hosts Oakland on Saturday.

Important matchup? Sure. But “We’re not to focused on the playoffs,” midfielder Daniel Bruce said.

“You try to stay the same from the beginning of the season to the end. The next fixture has to be the focus and the rest takes care of itself.”

Bruce received an amen from United coach Zach Prince, who prefers to consider wider implications only after a match concludes.

“Our guys are very calculated and focused on the next task,” Prince said. “That’s the approach we take.”

Fair enough, but Prince and his players conceded that Saturday’s task stacks up as a challenging one. Colorado Springs features one of the USLC’s most potent attacks with three players (Hadji Barry, Michee Ngalina and Elvis Amoh) having combined for 36 goals.

“They’re a talented group with a good front four – very dangerous,” United midfielder Sam Hamilton said.

The Switchbacks also are a familiar foe, one that United has fared well against in the past. New Mexico leads the series 7-2-1 and went 3-1 against Colorado Springs last season. If anything, the Switchbacks are deeper on the front line after adding Amoh in the offseason. Their high-pressure attacking style has not changed, however.

“They’re really similar to last year,” Prince said. “We have to be very focused defensively because they capitalize on mistakes very quickly.”

United figures to have scoring chances of its own. The Switchbacks have conceded 45 goals, sixth most in the USLC.

“I think we have to give them tremendous respect but be set up to eliminate a lot of what they like to do,” Hamilton said. “Then, hit them in transition time and again.”

Similar to United, Colorado Springs is coming off a slump-breaking victory. The Switchbacks edged Tampa Bay 1-0 last week to snap a six-game winless skid during which they were shut out three times.

New Mexico snapped a four-game winless streak with a 2-0 win over Monterey Bay last week after losing three straight at home. United has been strong on the road this season (7-1-4), while Colorado Springs is 8-3-2 at home.

INJURY UPDATES: Midfielder Cristian Nava, who was helped off the field late in NMU’s win over Monterey Bay, avoided serious injury and is “doing well,” Prince said. Defender Will Seymore returned to full training this week after missing one match because of a head injury. Midfielder Sergio Rivas, who has missed several matches with a lower body injury, also is training and could return to action soon.

Forwards Neco Brett, Jerome Kiesewetter and defender Josh Suggs are recovering from various injuries but may “need a little more time,” Prince said.

