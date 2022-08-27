 Ex-Lobo football players charged in postal theft - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Lobo football players charged in postal theft

By Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll, a transfer from the University of New Mexico, has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at the school.

According to documents filed in federal court in New Mexico this week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.

Kirkendoll transferred from New Mexico to Eastern Kentucky in January. His lawyer, Adele Burt Brown, did not return a message seeking comment.

Also charged in the Jan. 18 robbery was another former UNM player, Rayshawn Boyce, who was arrested in February. Boyce faces an additional charge of knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, the documents state.

Kirkendoll was charged on Tuesday, and Eastern Kentucky football spokesman Rixon Lane said the player was suspended the next day after the program learned of his arrest. He was no longer enrolled in classes as of Friday afternoon, Lane said.

The 6-foot, 184-pound Chicago native played in 16 games for New Mexico over two seasons.

Home » From the newspaper » Ex-Lobo football players charged in postal theft

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ex-Lobo football players charged in postal theft
College
Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll, ... Eastern Kentucky defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll, a transfer from the University of New Mexico, has been charged with robbing a postal carrier in New ...
2
Aggies start new football era with enthusiasm on Saturday
Featured Sports
LAS CRUCES – The ... LAS CRUCES – The 2022 college football season in New Mexico opens Saturday at Aggie Memorial ...
3
Israeli team members Jaloba, Sher spark Lobo volleyball
College
At this point in her volleyball ... At this point in her volleyball career, Avital Jaloba knows what she wants.She's gone ...
4
Lobo Combs finds helpful way to honor late brother's ...
College
Tavian Combs smiled while he stood ... Tavian Combs smiled while he stood next to children with disabilities from the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation just before a recent University of New ...
5
La Cueva's Jacobsen says he has received New Mexico ...
Boys' Basketball
New Mexico State's men's basketball program ... New Mexico State's men's basketball program has extended a scholarship offer to La Cueva big man Daniel Jacobsen. The 7-foot Jacobsen, who will be ...
6
Talented UNM tight end Bruckler bounces back from strep, ...
College
Trace Bruckler, University of New Mexico's ... Trace Bruckler, University of New Mexico's sophomore tight end who led the Lobos in touchdown recept ...
7
Miles Kendrick named Lobos' starting QB
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales named senior transfer Miles Kendrick (Kansas) the Lobos' starting quarterback on Monday. UNM's third-year coach said that ...
8
Gonzales most likely to name Lobos' starting QB today
College
No announcement on the Lobos' starting ... No announcement on the Lobos' starting quarterback came on Sunday, but the news is most likely to be revealed today. UNM senior transfer Miles ...
9
Edwards nets hat trick for UNM women’s soccer 1st ...
College
Senior Jadyn Edwards went for a ... Senior Jadyn Edwards went for a career-high seven points with a hat trick in the first half and one assist to lead the University ...