Paskett-Bell leads Hawks past Mustangs, 50-20

Nothing could stop Volcano Vista on Friday night.

Not even the threat of a thunderstorm.

The Hawks (2-0) rolled over the West Mesa Mustangs (1-1) 50-20 at Community Stadium on Albuquerque’s West Side.

VVHS starting quarterback Elliot Paskett-Bell threw two touchdown passes and for over 100 yards in the first half and ran for another to give the Hawks a 35-6 lead by halftime.

Paskett-Bell said that this week he had viewed this Hawks-Mustangs game not as a team matchup but a de facto head-to-head against Mustangs quarterback and Cleveland High School transfer Elijah Brody.

“Elijah is a good quarterback,” Paskett-Bell said. “He has come to West Mesa and he has turned that program around already. I think everybody looked at this game like it was a QB duel, but I did come out on top because we got the win.”

VVHS head coach Chad Wallin said he suspected the game would be a back-and-forth contest with both teams entering the game 1-0.

“We didn’t expect the score to be like this,” Wallin said. “We thought if we took care of business on our end, it could be. But it is game two of 10, so I’m excited, happy, pleased, but (we’ve) still got work to do.”

It was the Hawks’ defense that stifled and frustrated the Mustangs all night.

Brody and the Mustangs’ offense to open the game with a good-looking drive, but, it stalled inside the Volcano Vista 20-yard line. West Mesa went for it on fourth down but came up 1 yard short of the first down on a 4th-and-15 pass.

Volcano Vista sacked Brody three times, two of those early in the first half.

Brody did start the night with a hot hand. He completed nine of his first 11 passes for one touchdown, completing his first eight passes in a row, but threw an interception.

For West Mesa’s first score, Brody hit wide receiver Chris Johnson for a 40-yard strike with 2:56 left in the first quarter that cut the lead to 14-6.

But that was as close as the Mustangs could get.

Paskett-Bell said he believes the Hawks have the best offense in the state.

“As long as we go out and play out a game like we did in the first half, no one in New Mexico can stop us,” he said. “As long as we don’t go out there and get in our own heads for making mistakes, I feel like we’re going to score every single time.”

Volcano Vista will travel to Carlsbad for a showdown next Friday with the Cavemen while West Mesa plays Cibola.