Sports Speak Up! Reader suggests replacing University Stadium

By ABQ Pub

UNM’S UNIVERSITY STADIUM broke ground 64 years ago in 1958, and at a cost of $4.1 million opened its gates on Sept. 17, 1960. Fast forward to the modern era and Colorado State opened Canvas Stadium in 2017 at a cost of $220 million. On September 3, San Diego State will unveil its new Snapdragon Stadium at a cost of $310 million. Since football drives the bus in regard to moving up to an NCAA Power Conference, how about our New Mexico state legislature tapping the astronomical oil revenue for a new state-of-the-art football facility at New Mexico’s flagship university?

— JJ

THE “NEWEST VERSION” of the 2022-23 Lady Lobo Volleyball Team … has unlimited talent, desire, and skill sets, making this season one to remember. Come to Johnson Gym and enjoy their enthusiastic spirit, skills, and determination to become a force in the Mountain West Conference this year! Bring your children who like or might like to play competitive volleyball, and they will be delighted to see the talent and teamwork this group displays in every home game this year!

— Excited and Liking What I See Now

 

