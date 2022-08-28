 Prep football: Games to watch in Week 3 (Sept. 1-3) - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: Games to watch in Week 3 (Sept. 1-3)

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

1. Centennial (2-0) at La Cueva (1-1), Wilson Stadium: The Hawks make their second visit to the metro area this season, coming off wins over Cleveland and El Paso Franklin. Bears suffered what fairly could be described as a tough-luck defeat — in Week 2 to Cleveland, and certainly will be eager to get things righted.

2. Volcano Vista (2-0) at Carlsbad (1-1): Cavemen have opened with two close games against 5A powers Artesia and Goddard and now welcome the Hawks, who have scored 84 points in beating Las Cruces and West Mesa. A sneaky good matchup.

3. Hobbs (2-0) at Roswell (2-0), Wool Bowl: Let’s hope the chain gang wears comfortable shoes. These two teams have combined for 234 points in their four victories. Tough test for the Coyotes.

4. Cleveland (1-1) at Amarillo High (0-1), 6 p.m. Friday: This is the first of two road trips to West Texas for the Storm, which had an exciting victory Friday over La Cueva.

5. Santa Teresa (0-2) at Lovington (0-2): Why a pair of 0-2 teams in this slot? Primarily because they’re both far better than their record indicates. Desert Warriors have losses to Goddard and Mayfield; the Wildcats, last year’s 4A state champs, lost to Roswell and Seminole, Texas.

 

