Albuquerque’s reliable power source: Isotope catcher Perez

When Warren Schaeffer fills out his lineup card, he knows he can use a pen at the No. 4 spot pretty much every day.

There’s not been much more certain for the Albuquerque Isotopes manager than to know he will get production from the clean-up spot as long as he has 31-year-old Carlos Perez available.

Entering the weekend, Perez ranked in the top 10 in the Pacific Coast League in home runs (26, fourth), RBIs (71, ninth), extra-base hits (51, fourth), total bases (200, seventh) and slugging (.542, seventh).

“As a manager, that’s what you want,” Schaeffer said. “You know what you’re getting every day. You put him in that 4-hole and you just leave him there, just marinate him there. For me, as long as he’s playing, he’ll be in that 4-hole because he protects your 3-hole (hitter). He hits you homers. He drives in runs. He provides you a professional at-bat every time and he puts fear in the opponent’s pitchers on a nightly basis.”

That confidence speaks to why Schaeffer, even with a roster full of gifted hitters, has still managed to find a way to get Perez’s bat into the lineup 94 times this year – 25 as catcher, 17 at first base, eight in left field and a team-high 44 as designated hitter (second most is former Lobo D.J. Peterson at 24).

Earning that trust has as much to do with his production – his team-leading 26 home runs follow the 31 he hit last year with fellow PCL team Las Vegas – as it does with the way he carries himself in the clubhouse as a mentor to younger teammates.

Perez is in his 15th season of professional baseball, having started in 2008 as a 17-year-old from Valencia, Venezuela. He has played in 1,298 games, including 212 over four seasons in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels (184 games), Texas Rangers (20) and Atlanta Braves (8), most recently in 2018.

His advice to the younger players?

“This game is so hard. I just tell them to enjoy it,” Perez said. “We’re not going to succeed every day. We don’t get three hits every day. Just try to be on the same level every time, and that helps me be a better player, a better person. … You have to be the same person every day and come to the field every day and be positive.”

His impact at the plate has certainly been positive since focusing more in recent years on being a pull hitter. He says he didn’t just change the mechanics of what he was doing, but his approach. Of the 130 professional home runs he has hit, 57 have come the past two seasons.

“Yeah, that’s the mentality,” Perez said of the new approach. “It doesn’t mean I always pull the ball, but that mentality helped me to be aggressive at home plate.”

While he’s played other positions to ensure his bat is still in the lineup, he considers himself first and foremost a catcher. As such, he’s entering rare company in Albuquerque professional baseball history, at least as far as those homers are concerned.

One of the best professional seasons for a catcher in Albuquerque was by Hall of Famer Mike Piazza in 1992 with the Dukes. That season, Piazza hit .341 with 16 home runs, 57 RBIs and a .564 slugging percentage in 94 games.

Six years ago Saturday, the Journal published an article about former Isotope Tom Murphy blasting his way to one of the best seasons ever as a catcher in this city – a season he ended with 19 home runs, 59 RBIs, a .327 average and .647 slugging in 80 games.

Still, at 31 and not being on the Rockies 40-man roster, Perez’s production alone doesn’t guarantee he’ll get a call-up this season. He said that doesn’t change what he’s doing.

“I’ve been pretty good the last few seasons. I feel like I can play in the big leagues now,” said Perez. “So now I just try to be consistent. I think I’ve shown it for the last two, three years. Now I just wait for the opportunity – try to be consistent and play hard every day so when the opportunity comes I’m going to be ready.”