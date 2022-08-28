Prep football Saturday: Academy, Rio Rancho get wins

The Albuquerque Academy football team fed Cole Conway, and Conway happily ate.

The Chargers’ big senior running back, virtually silent in the opening two quarters, rushed for 118 yards in the second half and scored two third-quarter touchdowns, leading Academy to a physical 20-7 victory over visiting Moriarty in a Class 4A showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Conway, who missed a state quarterfinal playoff loss to the Pintos last November because he was injured, had just 1 yard in the first half.

“I think we really wanted to give them a taste of their own medicine and just run the ball,” said Conway. “We knew we could do it better than them.”

The Chargers (2-0) and Pintos (1-1) were tied 7-all at halftime in a defensive struggle.

Academy scored on its first series, going 83 yards in 14 plays. Quarterback A.J. Rivera completed six throws on that drive, four to Kellan Gehres including the final 23 for a touchdown.

Isaiah Quintana gave Moriarty its only spark, returning a punt 84 yards for a TD in the opening minute of the second quarter.

The Chargers altered their running scheme in the second half.

“We pulled out our ‘Monster’ set,” Conway said. “Coach told me to lower my shoulder pads and just run through.”

Conway scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards in the third quarter.

Said Chargers coach Shaun Gehres: “We knew we needed to get the run tempo going. It was just too inconsistent in the first half, and we were relying too much on the pass game. Putting us in that ‘Monster’ set, it allows our guys up front to lean on their defensive line. That was our adjustment, because we couldn’t run the ball out of our spread set.”

Meanwhile, the Academy defense allowed the Moriarty offense to cross midfield only twice.

“We came out slow, but at half, coach told us that was not acceptable,” Chargers junior linebacker Brody Whitaker said. “We had to come out with the fire and intensity we had against Rio Grande in the first week.”

— James Yodice

ABQ. ACADEMY 20, MORIARTY 7

Moriarty 0 7 0 0 — 7

Academy 7 0 13 0 — 20

Scoring: AA, Kellan Gehres 23 pass from A.J. Rivera (Gage Conway kick); M, Isaiah Quintana 84 punt return (Case Spindle kick); AA, Cole Conway 3 run (Conway kick); AA, Conway 16 run (kick failed). Records: AA 2-0; M 1-1.

First downs: M 7; AA 17. Rushes-yards: M 38-120; AA 26-128. Passing: M 1-2-0—4; AA 13-27-0—143. Total offense: M 124; AA 271. Punts-avg.: M 4-28.5; AA 2-37.0. Fumbles-lost: M 2-1; AA 1-0. Penalties-yards: M 7-70; AA 7-40.

RIO RANCHO 34, ELDORADO 17: At Wilson Stadium, junior quarterback Noah Nelson tossed a 64-yard TD pass to Mikey Wood and the Rams (1-1) never trailed against the Eagles (0-2).

Five Rio Rancho players scored TDs, including Anthony Raymer returning a kickoff 96 yards to the end zone.

Along the way, sophomore Lexi Burt became the first girl to score a point in program history, booting two extra points and also taking care of kickoff duties.

Nelson rushed for 147 yards on 16 carries and threw for 136 yards on 10 of 22 attempts, with two interceptions.

— Gary Herron

ALSO SATURDAY: Hatch Valley and visiting Hope Christian played to a 14-14 tie in a game delayed twice by lightning before being stopped in the fourth quarter. … Valencia (1-1) turned aside Del Norte (0-2) by a 43-6 count at Milne Stadium. … At Nusenda Community Stadium, Atrisco Heritage (1-1) mercy-ruled 0-2 Rio Grande, 52-0.