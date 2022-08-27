 Director has a personal journey in making 'Breaking' - Albuquerque Journal

Director has a personal journey in making ‘Breaking’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

John Boyega portrays Brian Brown-Easley in the feature film “Breaking.” (Courtesy of Bleecker Street)

Abi Damaris Corbin grew up as a fan of cinema.

It’s overwhelming for the director to think about her directing debut film, “Breaking,” getting the chance to play in theaters across the nation.

The film, starring John Boyega, began to play in theaters on Friday, Aug. 26. It is currently playing in theaters in New Mexico.

“My film is opening in the same theaters I’ve watched films in,” Damaris Corbin says. “It’s been an amazing journey to get to this point.”

Damaris Corbin not only directed the film, but co-wrote it with Kwame Kwei-Armah.

The film follows one day in 2017, when Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley walked nervously into a bank in the Atlanta area and handed a note to one of the employees.

The note simply stated, “I have a bomb,” but the man explained that he was not intending to rob the bank. Instead, in an act of desperation, Brown-Easley was pleading to know why the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had withheld his monthly disability check of $892.

This true-life event would ultimately end in tragedy for Brown-Easley, the 33-year-old former Lance Corporal, husband, and father who held up the bank.

Damaris Corbin says she wanted to create the film with a degree of compassion for all sides.

Set within the bank, the film portrays the tense, minute-by-minute ordeal, while building a complex character study of Brown-Easley and the circumstances, both internal and external, that brought him to that fateful day.

Boyega plays Brown-Easley. Rounding out the cast is Michael Kenneth Williams, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington and Selenis Leyva.

As Damaris Corbin found out more about Brown-Easley’s story, she wanted to bring it to a bigger platform.

“His story hit me so hard that it went straight to my heart,” she says. “I recognize the struggle with the VA. My dad is a veteran. He was in the Navy. The film is a way to tell Brian’s story, which goes deeper into what goes wrong with the VA.”

The first draft of the script came in at a whopping 200 pages.

Damaris Corbin knew that it would be too much and it was whittled down to 90 pages.

As the film is her directorial debut, she’s managed to get a powerhouse cast.

“As the director, it’s my job to bring out the best of who I’m working with,” she says. “The entire cast blew me away. They came in ready for their roles and just brought out the best performances. I couldn’t be happier or more proud of this film.”

She hopes that “Breaking” will resonate with audiences across the country.

“I’m hopeful that audiences will realize that change needs to occur,” she says. “We need to see and understand what we are looking at in order to help our fellow human.”

NOW PLAYING
“Breaking” opened nationwide and is currently playing in Albuquerque and Santa Fe theaters.

Home » Entertainment » Director has a personal journey in making ‘Breaking’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ZozoFest and Zozobra Art Show artists bring back the ...
Arts
Artists will have their work available ... Artists will have their work available for purchase and proceeds will go toward the Kiwanis Club to help improve the lives of New Mexico ...
2
Alise Willis stars in the Netflix mystery thriller 'Echoes'
Entertainment
'Echoes' is a mystery thriller about ... 'Echoes' is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, played my Michelle Monaghan who share a dangerous secret.
3
ABQ distillery brings home four American Craft Spirit Awards
Blogs
Two other New Mexico distilleries also ... Two other New Mexico distilleries also received medals at the competition.
4
Homemade dishes make The Pantry Dos a stand-out restaurant ...
Dining Reviews
The Pantry Dos has already established ... The Pantry Dos has already established itself as a locals favorite.
5
Corrales Art Studio Tour returns Aug. 27 and Aug. ...
Arts
The 24th Annual Corrales Art Studio ... The 24th Annual Corrales Art Studio Tour (CAST) will feature over 80 artist.
6
Amy Faithe bringing the songs of legendary vocalists to ...
Entertainment
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Amy Faithe ... On Thursday, Sept. 1, Amy Faithe will take the stage at the Historic Lobo Theater in Nob Nill to perform a night of music ...
7
'The Colt Balok Show' reaches Facebook followers milestone
Blogs
'The Colt Balok Show' teamed up ... 'The Colt Balok Show' teamed up with Public Service Company of New Mexico to award $2,000 to citizens who are going above and beyond ...
8
Bubonicon returns in a celebration of science fiction
Entertainment
Bubonicon will take place from Friday, ... Bubonicon will take place from Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 in Albuquerque.
9
Nothing More offers fans a full artistic experience with ...
Entertainment
The hard rock band's new album ... The hard rock band's new album is complemented by a graphic novel and 'Spirits Test'
10
River Whyless to make tour stop in Santa Fe
Entertainment
River Whyless will make a stop ... River Whyless will make a stop at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing on Wednesday, Aug. 31.