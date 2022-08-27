Director has a personal journey in making ‘Breaking’

Abi Damaris Corbin grew up as a fan of cinema.

It’s overwhelming for the director to think about her directing debut film, “Breaking,” getting the chance to play in theaters across the nation.

The film, starring John Boyega, began to play in theaters on Friday, Aug. 26. It is currently playing in theaters in New Mexico.

“My film is opening in the same theaters I’ve watched films in,” Damaris Corbin says. “It’s been an amazing journey to get to this point.”

Damaris Corbin not only directed the film, but co-wrote it with Kwame Kwei-Armah.

The film follows one day in 2017, when Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley walked nervously into a bank in the Atlanta area and handed a note to one of the employees.

The note simply stated, “I have a bomb,” but the man explained that he was not intending to rob the bank. Instead, in an act of desperation, Brown-Easley was pleading to know why the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had withheld his monthly disability check of $892.

This true-life event would ultimately end in tragedy for Brown-Easley, the 33-year-old former Lance Corporal, husband, and father who held up the bank.

Damaris Corbin says she wanted to create the film with a degree of compassion for all sides.

Set within the bank, the film portrays the tense, minute-by-minute ordeal, while building a complex character study of Brown-Easley and the circumstances, both internal and external, that brought him to that fateful day.

Boyega plays Brown-Easley. Rounding out the cast is Michael Kenneth Williams, Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington and Selenis Leyva.

As Damaris Corbin found out more about Brown-Easley’s story, she wanted to bring it to a bigger platform.

“His story hit me so hard that it went straight to my heart,” she says. “I recognize the struggle with the VA. My dad is a veteran. He was in the Navy. The film is a way to tell Brian’s story, which goes deeper into what goes wrong with the VA.”

The first draft of the script came in at a whopping 200 pages.

Damaris Corbin knew that it would be too much and it was whittled down to 90 pages.

As the film is her directorial debut, she’s managed to get a powerhouse cast.

“As the director, it’s my job to bring out the best of who I’m working with,” she says. “The entire cast blew me away. They came in ready for their roles and just brought out the best performances. I couldn’t be happier or more proud of this film.”

She hopes that “Breaking” will resonate with audiences across the country.

“I’m hopeful that audiences will realize that change needs to occur,” she says. “We need to see and understand what we are looking at in order to help our fellow human.”

NOW PLAYING

“Breaking” opened nationwide and is currently playing in Albuquerque and Santa Fe theaters.