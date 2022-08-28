 Prep cross country: West, Figueroa run to top spots in first meet - Albuquerque Journal

Prep cross country: West, Figueroa run to top spots in first meet

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

RIO RANCHO – The start to the 2022 high school cross country season looked plenty like the end of the 2021 season.

Sandia’s Steven West, the defending Class 5A state champion, ran an extremely swift final mile to capture first place in the Cleveland Invitational, while Albuquerque High’s Dani Figueroa, the state runner-up in 5A nearly 10 months ago, won the girls race.

A crowded field hit the course in the first major competition of the season.

Volcano Vista’s boys, last year’s 5A state champions, and the girls from Durango (Colorado) High were team titlists on a warm Saturday morning.

Sandia’s Steven West

West, a senior who has yet to make his college decision – “I’m starting that process right now,” he said – ended up winning by 14 seconds.

But he was a distant third, trailing by what he estimated to be 15 seconds, as the leaders approached the final mile.

“That was one of the most fun races of my life,” West said, smiling. “Because I had a comeback thing, so I felt really good.”

West, El Paso Coronado’s Luis Pastor and Hope Christian senior Rendon Kuykendall finished 1-2-3.

But Pastor and Kuykendall were leading two-thirds of the way through.

“I prepared and kicked it. I don’t know how fast I was going, but I caught them,” West said.

West’s winning time was 15 minutes, 37.4 seconds. Pastor finished in 15.51.5, Kuykendall – last year’s 4A state champ – finished in 16:14.0.

Thomas Croshaw of Volcano Vista and Nick Moore of Eldorado rounded out the top five.

With three runners in the top nine in the team scoring, the Hawks scored 50 points, eight fewer than Coronado. For purposes of team, Orion Chavez was seventh and Dallan Reed ninth.

Rio Rancho (61) was third, with Cody Sullivan and Mateo Herrera placing fifth and sixth (for team purposes) for the Rams.

The girls’ race lacked the hometown star, Cleveland’s Leah Futey, who didn’t compete on Saturday, but Figueroa has been a standout since her first race at AHS and was on the short list of favorites on Saturday.

The finish for the girls was tighter at the top than the boys.

Figueroa, the top metro-area girl at last November’s state meet at Albuquerque Academy behind winner Ellary Battle of Alamogordo, raced to a 2-second victory.

She finished in 19 minutes, 33.2 seconds. Emma Montoya of Los Alamos (19:35.5) was next, followed by Dewa Ilg of Durango (19:40.0).

Albuquerque High’s Dani Figueroa

Katie Patton of Albuquerque Academy and Ariana Thiel-Hadjilambrinos of La Cueva were not far off the pace for third, and closed out the top five.

“We were all just pushing each other throughout the race,” said Figueroa, a sophomore. “I was kind of trying to push, but I was at the bottom of that hill over there (pointing behind the Cleveland High football/soccer stadium press box) and I said, ‘I gotta go.’ ”

Durango (67), Los Alamos (84) and Academy (94) were the top three teams.

 

PREPS
CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday — Cleveland Invitational
3.0-mile course, Cleveland HS
BOYS
Team: Volcano Vista 50, El Paso Coronado 58, Rio Rancho 61, Los Alamos 128, Cleveland 128, Eldorado 157, Albuquerque Academy 178, Durango, Colo., 195, La Cueva 196, Oak Grove Classical Prep 271.
Individual: 1, Steven West, Sandia, 15:37.4; 2, Luis Pastor, El Paso Coronado, 15:51.5; 3, Rendon Kuykendall, Hope Christian, 16:14.0; 4, Thomas Croshaw, Volcano Vista, 16:23.0; 5, Nick Moore, Eldorado, 16:27.2; 6, Edgar Valles, El Paso Coronado, 16:45.7; 7, Cody Sullivan, Rio Rancho, 16:50.2; 8, Mateo Herrera, Rio Rancho, 16:50.4; 9, Orion Chavez, Volcano Vista, 16:52.9; 10, Collyn Tomoyose, Rio Rancho, 17:00.9.
GIRLS
Team: Durango, Colo., 67, Los Alamos 84, Albuquerque Academy 94, Eldorado 111, Volcano Vista 122, Rio Rancho 138, Albuquerque High 150, La Cueva 178, El Paso Coronado 247, Farmington 252.
Individual: 1, Dani Figueroa, Albuquerque High, 19:33.2; 2, Emma Montoya, Los Alamos, 19:35.5; 3, Dewa Ilg, Durango, Colo., 19:40.0; 4, Katie Patton, Albuquerque Academy, 19:42.4; 5, Ariana Thiel-Hadjilambrinos, La Cueva, 19:45.9; 6, Sofia Voss, Durango, Colo., 20:15.6; 7, Addison Julian, Albuquerque Academy, 20:18.9; 8, Eliana Rivera, Cleveland, 20:27.8; 9, Ava Stratton, Albuquerque High, 20;31.2; 10, Brynn Aggeler, Durango, Colo., 20:42.6.

 

 

