 United takes gut punch from Switchbacks - Albuquerque Journal

United takes gut punch from Switchbacks

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

NM United’s Josh Suggs, left, and Chris Whehan battle Colorado Switchbacks’ AJ Henriquez during Saturday night’s match in Colorado Springs.The Switchbacks handed United a costly defeat, 1-0.
Courtesy of Colorado Switchbacks

A familiar nemesis landed another big punch against New Mexico United on Saturday night.

Hadji Barry blasted home a first-half goal and that proved to be all the host Colorado Springs Switchbacks needed to claim a 1-0 win over visiting United at Weidner Field.

The win gave third-place Colorado Springs (15-9-3) a six-point lead over fourth-place New Mexico in the USL Championship Western Conference standings. Each team has seven matches remaining, the last of them against each other at Isotopes Park on Oct. 15.

United (11-7-9) had an opportunity to pull even with the Switchbacks with a win on Saturday but was unable to put much pressure on goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell. NMU was outshot 8-4 in the contest and put just one shot on goal to the home team’s three.

“We played well in a lot of aspects of the game but it’s all about wins and pushing,” United coach Zach Prince said in a postgame interview. “We had a chance to push tonight and didn’t get it done.”

The upside, Prince said, was New Mexico’s defense against a Switchbacks side that came into the match ranked second in the USL Championship with 51 goals scored.

“That’s one of the best attacking teams in the league,” Prince said, “and we really didnt allow them to get in front of the goal. Only three shots on goal and one of them was from distance, so I’m proud of that part of it.”

Unfortunately for United, the three shots on target included Barry’s strike, set up when a lead pass from A.J. Henriquez gave him running room in the center of the attacking zone. Barry made a quick move that sent defender Kalen Ryden sliding to his knees, then launched a shot into the right net cords, well out of the reach of New Mexico goalkeeper Alex Tambakis.

It was nothing New Mexico hadn’t seen before. Barry scored four goals in as many appearances against United last season and kept his streak intact with his 39th- minute blast.

To be fair, Barry has tormented defenders all over the USLC. He won the league’s Golden Boot trophy as its top goal scorer last season and ranks second with 16 tallies this year.

New Mexico started the game in a defensive posture, seemingly content to limit the Switchbacks’ opportunities and look for chances to counterattack. As a result, Colorado Springs had 65% of the possession in the first half, and Daniel Bruce’s deflected shot in the 30th minute was the visitors’ only significant threat.

Prince was less than satisfied.

“We could’ve been more aggressive in the first half,” he said, “and maybe we come away with three points.”

Trailing 1-0, United amped up its pressure and came up with some early chances in the second half. Tabort Etaka Preston, who came on as a substitute, created several openings along the right wing but was unable to connect with a teammate on two crosses through the Switchbacks’ box. A third Preston strike rattled off the right post.

Neither team was able to put much together for most of the second half, however, and the Switchbacks went into clock-burning mode with substitutes and players spending extended time on the turf over the final 10-plus minutes.

New Mexico’s best chance at an equalizer came after a long Tambakis kick found Romario Williams heading into the Switchbacks’ box late in stoppage time. Williams brought the ball down for a shot, but his attempt was deflected and scooped up by Caldwell to preserve the 1-0 result.

United returns home to host rival El Paso Locomotive FC on Friday night at Isotopes Park.

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC 1, NEW MEXICO UNITED 0

 

Friday
El Paso Locomotive FC at NM United, 7 p.m., espn+ (streaming), 101.7 FM, Estrella TV 

 

Home » From the newspaper » United takes gut punch from Switchbacks

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
United takes gut punch from Switchbacks
Featured Sports
A familiar nemesis landed another big ... A familiar nemesis landed another big punch against New Mexico United on Saturday night. Hadji Barr ...
2
West, Figueroa run to top spots in first meet
Featured Sports
RIO RANCHO - The start to ... RIO RANCHO - The start to the 2022 high school cross country season looked plenty like the end ...
3
There's nothing like that 1st win
Featured Sports
Already, we've seen a few metro ... Already, we've seen a few metro head football coaches earn their first career victories.   ...
4
Albuquerque's reliable power source: Isotopes catcher Perez
Featured Sports
Veteran does it all at bat, ... Veteran does it all at bat, in the field
5
Prep football Saturday: Academy, Rio Rancho get wins
Featured Sports
The Albuquerque Academy football team fed ... The Albuquerque Academy football team fed Cole Conway, and Conway happily ate. The Chargers' big senior running back, virtually silent in the opening two ...
6
Prep football: Games to watch in Week 3 (Sept. ...
Featured Sports
7 p.m. Friday unless noted. 1. ... 7 p.m. Friday unless noted. 1. Centennial (2-0) at La Cueva (1-1), Wilson Stadium: The Hawks make their second visit to the metro area ...
7
Sports Speak Up! Reader suggests replacing University Stadium
Featured Sports
UNM'S UNIVERSITY STADIUM broke ground 64 ... UNM'S UNIVERSITY STADIUM broke ground 64 years ago in 1958, and at a cost of $4.1 million opened its gates on Sept. 17, 1960. ...
8
Cibola overwhelms Valley
Featured Sports
By Tristen Critchfield For the Journal ... By Tristen Critchfield For the Journal It was almost as if Aden Chavez never left. After moving to ...
9
New Mexico State alum Bradish shuts down Astros
Baseball
Former New Mexico State Aggie Kyle ... Former New Mexico State Aggie Kyle Bradish pitched a gem, throwing eight strong innings before two relievers completed the four-hitter to lead the Baltimore ...