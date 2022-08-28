There’s nothing like that 1st win in prep football

Already, we’ve seen a few metro head football coaches earn their first career victories.

Nate Pino of Rio Rancho joined that list on Saturday afternoon. Robert Garza of Cleveland won his first on Friday night. Landrick Brody of West Mesa got his in Week 1, as did Billy Cobos at Valley. Chris Howe at Cibola had his first with the Cougars, although it wasn’t the first of his career since he was a previous head coach at Del Norte.

But none of these firsts approach the pure elation felt by Kevin Peña at Belen.

The Eagles gave their new head coach the game ball on Thursday night after Belen whipped Manzano 52-0. They dumped some cold water on his 57-year-old head.

This bath was a long time coming.

He played at football at Belen and graduated in 1983. His children were Belen High athletes. He was an assistant football coach with the Eagles for 23 years before he finally earned his shot to make this program his own.

And on Thursday, through nearly 40 years of close ties to Belen and to Valencia County as an athlete and coach, Peña finally won his first game. It wasn’t like any of the others, earned by men 15 to 20 years more junior.

And it most definitely didn’t carry the same weight, either.

“You know, it was surreal,” Peña said. “You can always say that you want to be a head coach, and you want to get that first win, but until you’re in that position. … ”

It had been many years since a homegrown Belen guy won a varsity football game as head coach, going back to Kevin Benavidez (whose last season was 2007).

The Eagles have had a few coaches since then. John Lerma, Ty House, Greg Henington, Andrew McCraw.

“I learned a lot from every coach I coached under,” Peña said. “I took traits from every single one of them.”

And now Peña, whose love for Belen – the program, the school, the community at large – runs deep.

“It didn’t hit me until then,” Peña said of the long time between wins by a Belen native. “It didn’t hit me until I walked off the field (at Wilson Stadium).”

The Eagles lost their opener, 45-0 to rival Los Lunas. Their next game takes them to Bulldog Bowl in Artesia, on Friday night.

But as with the other, aforementioned men, there can only be one first victory.

“I shared it with the kids I love, that I’ve watched grow up. I’ve coached their parents,” Peña said. “Belen, to me, means everything. I want to be here for the long haul.”

CHANGE IN CARLSBAD: Another one of those new head coaches, Oliver Soukup at Carlsbad, won his first game Friday night against Goddard, 35-28.

Soukup was a New Mexico State assistant for seven seasons before the Cavemen made him their head coach in the offseason.

And his roots are firmly planted in high school football in New Mexico. He played at Cloudcroft. And returning to those roots seemed only natural, he said.

“I’ve always liked Carlsbad,” Soukup said. “I always liked (that) Friday Night Lights aspect close to West Texas. It’s a unique experience, and you’ve got a town (where) everyone loves football down here. You go to Albuquerque, and people care, and they’ve got great talent, but you go to Milne or Wilson Stadium, and you’ve only got 300 or 400 people (for many) games.”

Soukup said Carlsbad approached him when it had a vacancy. Gary Bradley, the former head coach, is now the offensive coordinator at Mayfield.

“And I was really interested,” he said. “It was love at first sight.”

Now the task begins of trying to rebuild Carlsbad.

“It’s gone pretty well,” Soukup said. “The kids have bought in. There will be bumps in the road. I’m not saying it’s all daisies and sunshine.”

But the challenge excited him. Soukup spoke reverently of attending Artesia games in his younger years, and he said he has a ranch about 50 miles away from Bulldog Bowl. So he fully understands the power prep football holds in Eddy County.

“I’m geeked up,” he said.