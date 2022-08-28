Mistakes prove costly in New Mexico State’s opening loss

LAS CRUCES — The atmosphere was electric as two new eras butted heads under the bright lights of the ESPN2 cameras Saturday night. But enough about the 34-minute lightning delay.

Untimely errors were the spice of the night in Jerry Kill’s maiden venture as New Mexico State head coach. Four Aggie first-half turnovers, along with a missed field goal, placed momentum squarely in visiting Nevada’s lap as rookie head coach Ken Wilson and his Wolf Pack ran away with a 23-12 season-opening victory in front of an announced 23,371 attendees at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The win was the fifth straight head-to-head for Nevada, 15th overall in the 17- game series, now on its way to a home date Sept. 3 with Texas State. NMSU has little time for wound licking, a Thursday matchup at Kill’s former employer Minnesota in the offing.

The Aggies started strongly, Gila River Junior College transfer receiver Jordin Parker (4 catches, 59 yards) snatching a 35-yard Diego Pavia (9-for-20 passing, 3 interceptions) deep ball on the night’s fifth play. But returning junior place-kicker Ethan Albertson left his 43-yard field goal attempt wide right, setting the night’s tone for the locals.

Next possession, NMSU drove right back down the field, Wolf Pack defensive back Isaiah Essissima ending that foray with an end zone interception on a fourth-and-3 from the Nevada 26.

It would be the first of two Essissima picks, later grabbing a Pavia jump ball from near midfield to set up a Brandon Taltom 29 yard field goal.

New Mexico State actually took the night’s first lead, Wolf Pack sophomore quarterback Shane Illingsworth falling on a high shotgun snap in his own end zone for a safety and 2-0 NMSU edge. That was a little more than eight minutes after an electrical strike within eight miles of the Aggie Memorial lightning meters caused a game stoppage from 8:30 p.m. to 9:04 MDT.

Pavia, who piloted last season’s New Mexico Military junior college title run, bounced a slant route off the chest of Kendall David for his night’s second interception; Bentlee Sanders came down with the carom at the Nevada 20 yard line. That gaffe was the face slap the Wolf Pack offense evidently needed, suddenly eschewing mediocrity for alacrity, marching off on a four-play, 80-yard drive, 5-foot-9, 230-pound senior Devonte Lee rumbling left for the final 32 yards and a 7-2 Nevada edge with 13:38 left in the first half.

With just over three minutes remaining, yet another Pavia aerial attempt turned tragic. Wolf Pack senior defensive tackle Dom Peterson’s strip-sack and subsequent recovery handed his club one final scoring opportunity. Lee took advantage, powering in from the four with 42 seconds left as Nevada took a 17-2 lead to the locker room.

Norman, Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes (9-13-1,143) breathed life into the moribund Aggie offense in the second half, finding junior wide Justice Powers (2 catches, 74 yards) down the left sidelines for a 67-yard gainer. A few plays later, David (7-for-56) made amends for his earlier back-breaking drop, skying for a 10-yard fade route in the right corner of the southern end zone at Aggie Memorial to pull within 17-9 with just over 20 minjutes to play.

But new QB Nate Cox and the Wolf Pack offense took the remaining 5:19 off the clock—Lee’s 15-yard run the key play of that drive—Taltom cashing in a 35-yard kick on the first play of the fourth to stretch the lead to 20-9.

Albertson countered with a 46-yard kick of his own to close back to within eight, but Cox and the Wolf Pack went on a near seven-minute drive, Talton knocking in a 38-yarder from the right hash with 1:36 left in the contest to seal the deal.

Kill falls to 154-102 in his career. He’s never had a losing career record at any of his previous six schools, going .500 at Emporia State (11-11 record), Minnesota (29-29) and last season (2-2) as interim at TCU.

Wilson, a longtime Wolf Pack assistant, coming off a stint as co-defensive coordinator at Oregon, is a perfect 1-0 as head man.

THURSDAY

New Mexico State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network, 99.5 FM (Las Cruces)