2 killed in NE Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police say two people were shot and killed in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday morning.

Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the shooting occurred on the 9200 block of Marron Circle NE, near Lomas and Easterday Drive.

He said officers responding to reports of a shooting in the area “located two individuals who had succumbed to gunshot wounds on scene.”

Jewell said homicide detectives were investigating.

Police didn’t immediately say what led to the shooting, whether they have a suspect, or provide any information on the two people killed.