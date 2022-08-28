 2 killed in NE Albuquerque shooting - Albuquerque Journal

2 killed in NE Albuquerque shooting

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police investigate a double homicide on the 9200 block of Marron Circle NE. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque police say two people were shot and killed in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday morning.

Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said the shooting occurred on the 9200 block of Marron Circle NE, near Lomas and Easterday Drive.

He said officers responding to reports of a shooting in the area “located two individuals who had succumbed to gunshot wounds on scene.”

Jewell said homicide detectives were investigating.

Police didn’t immediately say what led to the shooting, whether they have a suspect, or provide any information on the two people killed.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 2 killed in NE Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
2 killed in NE Albuquerque shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say two people were ... Albuquerque police say two people were shot and killed in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday morning. Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said ...
2
Mother, son charged in 2017 death
ABQnews Seeker
Indicted on murder and conspiracy charges ... Indicted on murder and conspiracy charges for death of British man
3
NAACP urges removal of county commissioner
ABQnews Seeker
Couy Griffin awaiting judge's ruling in ... Couy Griffin awaiting judge's ruling in bench trial
4
When it rains, it floods
ABQnews Seeker
Monsoons, usually an answered prayer, are ... Monsoons, usually an answered prayer, are a source of dread this year in fire-ravaged northern New Mexico
5
Building a high-tech 'jungle' for creative industries
ABQnews Seeker
UNM could convert former Downtown church ... UNM could convert former Downtown church into a modern gateway to the metaverse
6
Journal Poll: Lujan Grisham has 7-point lead over Ronchetti
2022 election
Women, Hispanic voters give incumbent edge ... Women, Hispanic voters give incumbent edge in governor's race
7
Hopi teens help create local skateboard park
ABQnews Seeker
Community-oriented space embodies Hopi value of ... Community-oriented space embodies Hopi value of coming together
8
Immigrant from Brazil, 23, dies in ICE custody in ...
ABQnews Seeker
ACLU maintains the facility operator is ... ACLU maintains the facility operator is 'unable to ensure the health and safety of people in its custod
9
More expensive US products worth it for supply chain ...
ABQnews Seeker
I have written in the past ... I have written in the past about the need for the U.S. to declare certain industries as vital to the national security and support ...