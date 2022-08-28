 In Pictures: Flamenco in NM - Albuquerque Journal

In Pictures: Flamenco in NM

By Chancey Bush | Staff Photographer

Flamenco — it’s where elegance and passion meet.

A centuries-old art form, it is the artistic expression of the Spanish-Gypsy culture.

The lure of flamenco is its ability to explore the full range of human emotion with an intense, vibrant quality that leaves audiences captivated.

Look around in New Mexico and you can see the impact of flamenco.

There are numerous companies around the state keeping the dancing tradition alive, while pushing the genre into new contemporary territory, all while creating opportunities for New Mexicans and visitors to view the art form.

Albuquerque is also home to the country’s biggest festival — Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque — which takes place each June. The festival features some of the world’s best flamenco dancers as they arrive in Albuquerque to cultivate the culture.

Its mission is to preserve and promote flamenco’s artistry, history and culture among both national and international communities.

During the summer season, there are plenty of chances to see the dance live in Albuquerque and Santa Fe as many companies offer tablao or free performances put on in the city.

— By Adrian Gomez

