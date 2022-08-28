Person struck by vehicle in southeast ABQ

A person was struck by a vehicle in southeast Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon.

Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said Sunday at 5 p.m. that a person had been struck near Central and Texas SE.

The individual was taken to a local hospital. She said the person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

It was at least the second pedestrian crash police responded to in Albuquerque on Sunday. A woman was struck and killed on the Interstate 40 westbound off ramp at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The woman had been walking on the interstate when she was struck, police said.

She died at the scene.

Chase Jewell, a police spokesman, said the vehicle fled after the crash.

“There is no information on the vehicle involved at this time,” he said.