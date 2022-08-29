UNM’s Montes still growing through adversity

Redshirt freshman CJ Montes did not win the job to become University of New Mexico’s starting quarterback.

But it wasn’t about a loss.

Now it’s about how he reacts. One thing he knows, his confidence won’t be deterred. He’s not shook. But it’s not about saying it. He wants to walk the walk.

Montes has experienced adversity before, walls coming up preventing him from progression in football. But he knows he won’t stop.

Before he joined the Lobos, Montes transferred four times, beginning with La Salle College Preparatory High School in Pasadena, then going to Arcadia, and on to Long Beach Poly, followed by a stint at John Muir in Pasadena before playing his junior year at Paraclete in Lancaster.

At La Salle, he said, he experienced racism against him and other players of color on the team. He said he was among a group who transferred out.

At Long Beach Poly, Montes said he moved between parents and eventually went with his mother to Lancaster to play for Paraclete.

He stood out during his junior season at Paraclete, where he threw for 2,200 yards and 19 touchdowns. But the coronavirus pandemic season wiped out his senior year. He had already committed to the Lobos and experienced more challenges during his freshman season last year.

He endured a nightmarish game in his first start against Colorado State, a 36-7 loss on Oct. 16. He hadn’t played in a game since his junior season at Paraclete.

In the days leading up to the game against the Rams, Montes said “we should run through these guys,” and “blow these guys out.” He said it to show his confidence and he said he noticed the Lobos pick up their energy during practice that week, but it was also a lesson learned to not give the other team any reason for more motivation.

He moved on from that, too, and gained respect from his teammates when he played the majority of the game against UNLV on Nov. 6 with a broken left hand.

He said that was the worst injury of his career. This season, he wants to be ready if his number is called behind senior transfer Miles Kendrick from Kansas.

“Really I just want to go out there with the team and win,” Montes said after Thursday’s practice. “Bring that conference championship home to UNM and Coach G (Danny Gonzales). He deserves it. We’ve been working really hard this offseason and building a lot. It takes time but we’re trying to get it going now.”

Montes believes he’s now found a home at UNM. The transfer portal is a big part of the game, but Montes doesn’t see that on the path to achieving his NFL dreams.

He’s eager to learn more after showing he was among the most improved players during the offseason. Early during preseason camp it appeared Montes was on his way to being named the Lobos’ starting quarterback with Kendrick still showing signs he was recovering from a broken lower left fibula sustained in November with the Jayhawks.

“From what I understand, there was a lot of growth (for Montes) from the fall to the spring, and me being with him from the spring to now, he’s matured a lot,” said Heath Ridenour, who was hired in January as UNM’s third quarterbacks coach in as many years. “He’s really intelligent, has a really high football IQ. He’s maturing and developing leadership skills. Once he gets all that going, he’s going to be terrific.”

Ridenour added that the Lobos have confidence that Montes is ready to lead the Lobos on offense if needed.

Montes said he is learning about leadership from Kendrick. Montes feels good that everyone is on the same page, wanting to have a turnaround year after finishing 3-9 last season.

“We’re having fun now,” Montes said of the Lobos’ recent practices as they prepare for their season opener against Maine on Saturday at University Stadium. “It’s a lot different when people are actually having fun and playing football rather than just trying to survive through the day.”