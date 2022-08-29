APD investigates two pedestrian crashes, one fatal

A woman who was walking on Interstate 40 was struck and killed by a vehicle near Coors and the I-40 westbound off-ramp at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department.

“The vehicle left the scene and there is no information on the vehicle involved at this time,” officer Chase Jewell, a police spokesman, said in a news release.

He said police didn’t have any information on the vehicle that was involved in the wreck.

It was one of at least two crashes involving pedestrians in Albuquerque on Sunday.

Rebecca Atkins, a police spokeswoman, said a person had been struck near Central and Texas SE around 3 p.m. Sunday after the person ran out in front of a vehicle.

That pedestrian is in critical condition, she said.