Official says Curry fair’s Junior Livestock Sale a record breaker

Aug. 27–The results have been compiled on the Curry County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale held Friday, Aug. 19.

Mindy Turner is the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent with New Mexico State University’s Curry County extension office. Turner compiled details on the sale and it was a record breaker.

Turner said 97 4-H and FFA youth sold animals for a record setting total of over $424,000.

“We are accepting add-ons until Sept. 1,” Turner said.

For those who aren’t familiar with the term ‘add-ons’ in Junior Livestock Sales, those are “additional monies of any amount that go straight to the youth,” according to Turner.

Turner said for those who would like to “add-on” to any youth who participated in the sale, contact the County Extension Office.

Here are the overall Grand and Reserves, according to Turner:

Grand Champion market swine — Libby Modisette, Texico FFA

Reserve Grand Champion market swine — Tucker Seaton, Texico 4-H

Grand Champion market goat — Mason Pipkin, Texico FFA

Reserve Grand Champion market goat — Aspyn Furrow, Texico FFA

Grand Champion market lamb — Mason Pipkin, Texico FFA

Reserve Grand Champion market lamb — Levi Dunlap, Texico 4-H

Supreme beef heifer — Aspyn Furrow, Texico FFA

Grand Champion dairy heifer — Sophie Schaap, Texico FFA

Reserve Grand Champion dairy heifer — Sophie Schaap, Texico FFA

Grand Champion market steer — Reagan Wilhelm, Texico 4-H

Reserve Grand Champion market steer — Aspyn Furrow, Texico FFA

Grand Champion broiler pen — Emylee Vetterly, Grady FFA

Grand Champion rabbit meat pen — Garrett Love, Challengers 4-H

Turner said prices were not provided as not all Grands and Reserves sold.

“We would like to thank the Fair Board and Junior Livestock Sale Committee for all their hard work putting on a successful junior livestock show and sale,” Turner said.

