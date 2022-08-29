‘Frida Kahlo’ immersive experience coming to ABQ

Frida Kahlo’s life and work has become part of the popular culture.

The artist stood proudly as a woman in art as she carved out her own place in the world.

Her life and body of work is the focus of the traveling exhibit, “Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography.”

Albuquerque will be the next stop for the popular exhibit beginning Sept. 29, at the Immersive Pavilion, 1820 Bellamah Ave. NW, in the Sawmill District. Tickets go on sale on at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at fridakahloabq.com.

The exhibit is put on by the Frida Kahlo Corporation, Layers of Reality, Primo Entertainment, and Loud and Live. It is the only official exhibition of Kahlo’s work.

Primo Entertainment presented “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” earlier this year and decided to make Albuquerque the next stop.

“Frida Kahlo, An Immersive Biography” is a co-creation between the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, a renowned digital arts center in Spain.

This immersive biographical exhibition of the artist utilizes seven different transformational spaces (including an award-winning VR experience) enabling one to enter the life and work of the Mexican artist who, in the 21st century, continues to be more relevant than ever.

The story of Frida Kahlo, one of the most influential artists in history, showcases a unique combination of digital art, historical photographs, projections, and installations accompanied by virtual reality experiences that reproduce the most relevant moments of her life and work.

Albuquerque is the third North American location.

Tickets start at $37.99 at fridakahloabq.com. There will also be discounts for students, children and families.