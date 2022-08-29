One dies in Quay County rollover

An 18-year-old male was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash Thursday on Interstate 40 eastbound, east of San Jon, a New Mexico State Police news release says.

“The initial investigation indicated that a 2005 white Nissan Xterra sport utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-40 with six people inside, including the driver,” the release states. “For unknown reasons, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over.”

Police say Kejuan Green of Sparks, Nevada was one of two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle. Green was transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to the release. Two other passengers were airlifted from the scene to receive medical treatment.

“Proper seat belt use was not utilized at the time of the crash,” the release states.