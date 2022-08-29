Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pardons six people

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has pardoned six people convicted of crimes, including the woman who survived serial killer David Parker Ray the Toy Box Killer.

That woman, Cynthia Jaramillo, has since dedicated her life to working for women who face homelessness and addiction.

The others who were pardoned include Bridgette Yvette Tabor, Jack Ferguson, Travis Earl Gatling, Randall E. Johnston, and Kathleen Woerter. The forgiven offenses include fraud, larceny, burglary, drug possession and distribution, and failure to disclose facts to obtain public assistance, among others.

A governor’s pardon restores the right to vote and the right to hold public office. It also can restore the right to have a firearm if an applicant specifically requests it.

All of the offenses were at least a decade old, most dating back several decades, according to the governor’s spokeswoman.

The New Mexico Constitution states that the “governor shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons, after conviction for all offenses except treason and in cases of impeachment” and the decision is “unrestrained by any consideration other than the conscience and wisdom and the sense of public duty of the governor.

The state Parole Board reviews pardon applications and makes non-binding recommendations to the governor.

Since taking office in 2019, Lujan Grisham has issued 56 pardons. Her predecessor, Susana Martinez, issued three in eight years — far less than Republican Gary Johnson and Democrat Bill Richardson.