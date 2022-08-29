Deputies investigate shooting death in Southwest ABQ

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man killed by at least one gunshot in Southwest Albuquerque and detained a second man on Monday.

Deputies responded at 7:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Val Verde Drive SW where they found the deceased man, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said.

“Deputies made contact with a male subject armed with a pistol and detained him,” Fuller said in a written statement.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.