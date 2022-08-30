 MDC inmates dies after medical emergency - Albuquerque Journal

MDC inmates dies after medical emergency

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

An inmate died at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center after experiencing a medical emergency on Saturday, officials said Monday.

The inmate was identified as Sao Chau, 41, who was being held in jail pending trial on charges of transferring stolen motor vehicles and shoplifting, court records show. Chau was booked into MDC last week following his arrest on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

MDC staff responded to an emergency medical distress code for Chau at 5 a.m. Saturday and provided lifesaving measures until emergency rescue personnel arrived, but could not be resuscitated, MDC said in a written statement.

 

