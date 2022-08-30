 Now is the time for vocational high schools - Albuquerque Journal

Now is the time for vocational high schools

By John Foreman / Head of School, Mesilla Valley Christian School in Las Cruces; GOP candidate for NM House District 52

As we begin a new school year, thousands of families across our state are sending their children to school. Unfortunately, some will not as their high school student has decided to drop out of school instead. They will not be alone; the Public Education Department indicates that 24% of high school students statewide will do the same – one out of every four. As we continue to lead the nation in dropout rates, the time has come to join the many other states who offer another way for students to earn their high school diploma – vocational school.

This may seem odd coming from someone who has worked in a college-preparatory school much of his career. However, I have always believed parents should have a choice in where and how their children attend school. Regardless of the type of schooling a student completes, a well-educated society benefits us all. To become a more prosperous state we must expand our thinking beyond the traditional and move into the possible.

In an odd disparity, New Mexico has one of the highest unemployment rates, yet employers are desperate for new employees. This is a challenge for a job market already struggling after a flawed COVID-19 recovery strategy from Santa Fe.

According to a 2021 study printed by The Associated Press, the school-aged population of our state will drop by as much as 9% in the next 10 years. This means we may have empty school buildings that could be re-tooled into vocational schools.

An educational discussion without the question of funding is rare, and this idea will not be the exception. Here are some ways we could partially fund vocational schools/training without increasing taxes: To start, by reducing the high school dropout rate this would bring added per/student dollars back into each school district which could be directed to vocational training. Next, employers in desperate need of new employees could be incentivized to help fund start-ups, even making longer-term commitments as they directly benefit from an influx of new employees. Lastly, increased skilled labor means increased employment, which equates to increased tax revenue, which benefits the whole.

Vocational schools for each county in New Mexico? Now is the time to take a hard look at how this can be accomplished for the betterment of our students, schools and state economy.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Now is the time for vocational high schools

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Heavy rains have produced a large crop of wild ...
ABQnews Seeker
Monsoon rains this year have been ... Monsoon rains this year have been plentiful, resulting in a 'bumper crop' of wild fungi
2
UNM's Hannah a whirlwind at linebacker
College
Recently, a question, mostly meant to ... Recently, a question, mostly meant to be rhetorical, circulated around the University of New Mexico ...
3
APD investigates two pedestrian crashes, one fatal
From the newspaper
Vehicle flees scene of fatal Coors ... Vehicle flees scene of fatal Coors and I-40 crash
4
NM voters divided on abortion restrictions
ABQnews Seeker
Few support absolute ban, but opinions ... Few support absolute ban, but opinions on limits diverge along party lines
5
NM monsoons could continue through September
ABQnews Seeker
About 38% of New Mexico's pasture ... About 38% of New Mexico's pasture and rangeland is in good to excellent condition
6
Traveling exhibit tells story of Frida Kahlo's life through ...
ABQnews Seeker
Her own place in the world: ... Her own place in the world: The life and work of Frida Kahlo is the focus of a traveling immersive exhibit coming to Albuquerque ...
7
Lawmakers question when Spaceport America will be self-sufficient
ABQnews Seeker
Some members of a legislative financial ... Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America w ...
8
Police shoot, kill man during confrontation at West Side ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers called for a 'down and ... Officers called for a 'down and out' situation; weapon found at scene
9
Co-founder of Street Safe New Mexico receives pardon from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cynthia Jaramillo received a pardon from ... Cynthia Jaramillo received a pardon from Gov. Lujan Grisham for drug trafficking. She is the co-founder of the nonprofit Street Safe New Mexico.