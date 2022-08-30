 Santa Fe police investigating homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe police investigating homicide

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 63-year-old man.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to 3357 Cerrillos Road for a welfare check and discovered a male, later identified as Michael J. Trilling, deceased in his residence, according to a news release.

“Mr. Trilling had signs of a physical altercation,” the release states. “After an autopsy, the manner of death was determined to be homicide.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Jill Feaster at (505) 955-5281 or email her at jmfeaster@santafenm.gov.

