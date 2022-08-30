 Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide

By Damian J. Troise / Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday, extending two days of slumps as investors worry that high interest rates aren’t going away any time soon as the Federal Reserve fights inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1% as of 12:01 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,837 and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%.

Markets have been weaker since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated Friday that the central bank will stick to its strategy of raising interest rates to try and tame the hottest inflation in four decades.

A strong report on the job market Tuesday morning further diminished any hopes that the Fed would be able to ease up on its inflation-fighting policy. The higher rates the Fed is imposing are meant to keep inflation in check by slowing down the economy, including the pace of hiring.

The government reported that there were were 11.2 million open jobs on the last day of July. That’s near two jobs for every unemployed person, on average. That number was up from 11 million in June, and June’s figure was also revised sharply higher.

“Employers will have to increase their incentives to fill jobs, which could be inflationary,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “We’re not seeing numbers that are consistently offering encouragement.”

Another big data point on the jobs market will arrive Friday when the Labor Department issues its monthly employment report.

Wall Street is worried that the Fed could hit the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy and veer it into a recession. Higher interest rates also hurt investment prices, especially for pricier stocks.

The central bank has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates by another 0.75 percentage points at its next meeting in September, according to CME Group.

Major indexes had gained ground in July and into early August on hopes that weaker economic data would prompt the Fed to ease up on its high-interest rate policy. Those gains followed a weak first half of the year where the S&P 500 dropped 20% from its most recent high and entered a bear market.

Investors have been closely watching economic data for any additional signs that the economy is slowing down or that inflation may be cooling or at least holding at its current level. Businesses and consumers have been hit hard by rising prices on everything from food to clothing, but recent declines in gasoline prices have provided some relief.

Consumers regained some confidence in August, according to a survey from The Conference Board. Its consumer confidence index rose this month after three straight monthly declines. It also rose well above what economists expected.

Technology stocks were a big weight on the market. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.1%. Energy stocks fell along with a 5.4% dip in U.S. crude oil prices Chevron slipped 2.9%. Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining 2.8% after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose held steady at 3.11% from late Monday.

Home » Business » Money » Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending two-day slide

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Journal Poll: NM voters divided on abortion restrictions
ABQnews Seeker
Few support absolute ban, but opinions ... Few support absolute ban, but opinions on limits diverge along party lines
2
Co-founder of Street Safe New Mexico receives pardon from ...
ABQnews Seeker
Cynthia Jaramillo received a pardon from ... Cynthia Jaramillo received a pardon from Gov. Lujan Grisham for drug trafficking. She is the co-founder of the nonprofit Street Safe New Mexico.
3
Heavy rains have produced a large crop of wild ...
ABQnews Seeker
Monsoon rains this year have been ... Monsoon rains this year have been plentiful, resulting in a 'bumper crop' of wild fungi
4
Police shoot, kill man during confrontation at West Side ...
ABQnews Seeker
Officers called for a 'down and ... Officers called for a 'down and out' situation; weapon found at scene
5
Traveling exhibit tells story of Frida Kahlo's life through ...
ABQnews Seeker
Her own place in the world: ... Her own place in the world: The life and work of Frida Kahlo is the focus of a traveling immersive exhibit coming to Albuquerque ...
6
Lawmakers question when Spaceport America will be self-sufficient
ABQnews Seeker
Some members of a legislative financial ... Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America w ...
7
NM monsoons could continue through September
ABQnews Seeker
About 38% of New Mexico's pasture ... About 38% of New Mexico's pasture and rangeland is in good to excellent condition
8
Deputies arrest suspect in South Valley shooting death
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have arrested ... Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man they say shot a man in the back after a confrontation about speeding in the South ...
9
Journal Poll: Democrats lead big in races for 4 ...
2022 election
Poll shows double-digit leads in land ... Poll shows double-digit leads in land commission, AG, treasurer, secretary of state races
10
MDC inmate dies after medical emergency
ABQnews Seeker
An inmate died at the Bernalillo ... An inmate died at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center after experiencing a medical emergency on Saturday, officials said Monday. The inmate was identified ...